New substance abuse prevention program starts in Cheyenne

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is starting a substance abuse prevention program focusing on the physical, mental and overall well-being of members. The program runs through June 2022 and is funded by a grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The club's preventative programs include Smart Moves, Smart Girls, Passport to Manhood and Career Launch and directly address risky behaviors among youth. The programs offer mentorship and guidance through the challenges of peer pressure, social media and growing up in the modern world.

Along with the preventative programs, the club will emphasize the importance of mental health and mindfulness. Through the Triple Play wellness program, the club will offer opportunities for members to learn about and engage in mindfulness practices. These help members become more aware of their feelings and emotions while providing techniques to cope with stress, anxiety, fear and negative thoughts.

By providing simple, accessible and even fun methods of relieving stress, the hope is members will feel encouraged to turn to positive outlets rather than alcohol, marijuana, tobacco or other harmful substances.