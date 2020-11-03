Nic hosts meet and greet for new director Nov. 12

The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Casper’s contemporary art museum, invites patrons, donors, members, artists, and the community to meet and greet its new executive director, Andy Couch, during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m., on Nov. 12. The event will feature a brief introduction by Couch, followed by a time to mingle and chat. Adult beverages will be available for purchase from a cash bar. For the safety of those visiting, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

“The Nicolaysen Art Museum is an organization that has incredible potential,” said Couch. “I am honored to be leading a wonderful staff with the guidance of an outstanding board of directors. Together we are thrilled to develop relevant experiences and partnerships through the arts. I can’t wait to get to know our community.”

The absence of many local events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated organization leaders to foster community engagement while still prioritizing attendees’ health and safety. Safety and accessibility remain top priorities for the Couch and the board of directors.