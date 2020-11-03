 Skip to main content
Nic hosts meet and greet for new director Nov. 12
Nic hosts meet and greet for new director Nov. 12

Nic gets new director

Andy Couch is the new executive director at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

 Sally Ann Shurmur

The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Casper’s contemporary art museum, invites patrons, donors, members, artists, and the community to meet and greet its new executive director, Andy Couch, during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m., on Nov. 12. The event will feature a brief introduction by Couch, followed by a time to mingle and chat. Adult beverages will be available for purchase from a cash bar. For the safety of those visiting, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

“The Nicolaysen Art Museum is an organization that has incredible potential,” said Couch. “I am honored to be leading a wonderful staff with the guidance of an outstanding board of directors. Together we are thrilled to develop relevant experiences and partnerships through the arts. I can’t wait to get to know our community.”

The absence of many local events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated organization leaders to foster community engagement while still prioritizing attendees’ health and safety. Safety and accessibility remain top priorities for the Couch and the board of directors.

“The Nic remains committed to being the cultural anchor for Casper and the greater Wyoming community,” said Mike Bond, board chair for The Nic. “While we live in challenging times, with common-sense precautions, everyone can still safely enjoy all that the museum has to offer.”

Couch comes to Wyoming from Montana and replaces Ann Ruble, who resigned earlier this year to pursue other philanthropic opportunities.

For more information, please contact The Nic’s marketing coordinator, Roy Uptain, 235.5247 or roy@thenic.org.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

