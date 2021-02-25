 Skip to main content
Nic postpones summer Nic Fest
Nic postpones summer Nic Fest

The Nicolaysen Art Museum has decided to cancel Casper's beloved art festival, Nic Fest. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nic has faced significant challenges. The attendance at the Nicolaysen Art Museum has decreased nearly 70 percent since 2019. In addition to the cancellation of events, exhibition openings, and a reduction of programming, the museum has had a financial loss of over $200,000.

"Our goal is to build an online platform to reach the public and connect with new audiences virtually. During this difficult time, we plan to create smaller, more intimate events with relevant partnerships that are in the best interest of the sustainability of the museum and the safety of our community," said Andy Couch, executive director, Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Through the support of COVID relief funding, grants, individual donors, and sponsorships, the museum has continued programs and exhibitions through the pandemic. For the first time in Casper, the museum is celebrating Salvador Dali's artwork with an exciting new exhibition. Over Valentine's Day weekend, the museum opened "The Delightful World of Dali: Prints from the Permanent Collection."

The exhibition spotlights Dali's works in the permanent collection at the Nic and will be open until May 14. Solo exhibitions by Clint Saunders, Barbara Rogers, Isaiah Findley, and Dick Termes are also on view this spring.

"The Nic Board of Directors and staff will continue to work together to reinvent our annual event for next year. The Nicolaysen Art Museum remains the cultural hub of Wyoming, and we look forward to the continued support of our sponsors and public," said Michael Bond, chairman, Nicolaysen Art Museum.

To donate to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic's website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

