Nic postpones summer Nic Fest

The Nicolaysen Art Museum has decided to cancel Casper's beloved art festival, Nic Fest. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nic has faced significant challenges. The attendance at the Nicolaysen Art Museum has decreased nearly 70 percent since 2019. In addition to the cancellation of events, exhibition openings, and a reduction of programming, the museum has had a financial loss of over $200,000.

"Our goal is to build an online platform to reach the public and connect with new audiences virtually. During this difficult time, we plan to create smaller, more intimate events with relevant partnerships that are in the best interest of the sustainability of the museum and the safety of our community," said Andy Couch, executive director, Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Through the support of COVID relief funding, grants, individual donors, and sponsorships, the museum has continued programs and exhibitions through the pandemic. For the first time in Casper, the museum is celebrating Salvador Dali's artwork with an exciting new exhibition. Over Valentine's Day weekend, the museum opened "The Delightful World of Dali: Prints from the Permanent Collection."