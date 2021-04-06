 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofits encouraged to register for WyoGives
0 comments

Nonprofits encouraged to register for WyoGives

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is gearing up for its second annual, 24-hour online day of giving July 14, 2021. The purpose of WyoGives is to bring the state together as one community to raise funds and awareness for Wyoming nonprofits. WyoGives.org is an easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and invest in causes across the state

Jody Shields, executive director for Wyoming Nonprofit Network, reflected on last year’s WyoGives event.

“Leading up to the day, we didn’t know what to expect as things were changing so rapidly within our communities as the pandemic unfolded. As the 24-hour event progressed, we were overwhelmed by the positive response.” Shields is strongly recommending nonprofits register their organization as soon as possible for this year’s event. “The sooner nonprofits register and start working on the giving day campaign, the more likelihood for success” Shields said.

Organizations that are verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits, that are headquartered or provide services in Wyoming and in good standing with the Wyoming Secretary of State, can participate in WyoGives. Visit the WyoGives website at https://www.WyoGives.org to learn more and to register. Registration fees vary, based on whether nonprofits are a member of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. There are also opportunities for businesses to become involved in WyoGives as a sponsor or business fundraising partner. More information can be found on WyoGives.org. The mission of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network is to represent the collective voice of the Wyoming charitable nonprofit sector and bring best practices, resources, and support to the nonprofit community.

For questions about WyoGives, email info@wynonprofit.org or phone 307-772-9050.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 30, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 31 and April 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News