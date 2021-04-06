Nonprofits encouraged to register for WyoGives

WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is gearing up for its second annual, 24-hour online day of giving July 14, 2021. The purpose of WyoGives is to bring the state together as one community to raise funds and awareness for Wyoming nonprofits. WyoGives.org is an easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and invest in causes across the state

Jody Shields, executive director for Wyoming Nonprofit Network, reflected on last year’s WyoGives event.

“Leading up to the day, we didn’t know what to expect as things were changing so rapidly within our communities as the pandemic unfolded. As the 24-hour event progressed, we were overwhelmed by the positive response.” Shields is strongly recommending nonprofits register their organization as soon as possible for this year’s event. “The sooner nonprofits register and start working on the giving day campaign, the more likelihood for success” Shields said.