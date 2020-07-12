Norman graduates from War College

Col. Jakob Z. Norman, United States Army, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies on July 24, 2020.
A native of Casper, Norman graduated from Villanova University School of Law in 2002. He currently serves as the MDAY Deputy Chief of Staff G4 (Logistics) in the Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne.
The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!