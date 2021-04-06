Pianist performs in person with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

Award-winning pianist David Korevaar will perform with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra at 2 and 7:30 p.m., on April 17, at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The concert, also live-streamed at 7:30 p.m., will feature Korevaar performing Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 in E Flat Major, Op. 73 “Emperor.” The program will also include Saint-Georges Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 and Rossini’s William Tell Overture under the direction of music director Intriligator.

On April 18, Korevaar will perform a solo recital at the beautiful Wyoming Hereford Ranch residence. In-person and live-streamed tickets are $47-12 and can be purchased online at www.cheyennesymphony.org or by calling 307-778-8561. COVID protocols will be in effect for all performances.

Korevaar is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet, currently resident at The Academy in Boulder. He is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles is a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio. He returned to the recording studio last year to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip America's concert halls and live concerts remain sparce, Korevaar embraced the virtual recital format. In March, Korevaar set a goal of posting home YouTube recordings of the 32 Beethoven Piano Sonatas in 60 days and 41 days into the project, all 32 were up and running. As he found himself in the position of being able to expand his Beethovenian horizons, learning some new non-Sonata works, and revisiting some old friends, especially among the variations sets, he added a series of the composer's Bagatelles, Variations, the Fantasy and Polonaise.

