Police calls

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary, auto
- Tuesday: 10:46 p.m., 10000 block Landmark Ln.
EMS assist
- Thursday: 11:05 a.m., 2300 block Sunset Blvd.
Sex offense
- Thursday: 10:54 a.m., 100 block S. 5th Ave.
Suspicious
- Thursday: 3:54 p.m., 700 block E. 26th
Traffic stops: 11
Mills Police Department
Burglary, residential
- Thursday: 7:12 p.m., 4000 block E. 8th
Suicidal subject
- Thursday: 2:52 p.m., 100 block Coleman Ln.
Traffic stops: 6
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
