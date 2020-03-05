Casper Police Calls
Accident, personal injury
- Wednesday: 11:16 a.m., E. 2nd & Minnesota Thursday: 3:38 a.m., 300 block N. Center
Accident, property damage
- Wednesday: 8:25 a.m., 900 block S. Elm; 4:28 p.m., Navarre & W. 29th; 7:59 p.m., W. 17th & Poplar Thursday: 1:29 a.m., 3300 block Paradise
Alcohol offense
- Wednesday: 10:14 a.m., 2900 block Cyclone
Assault
- Wednesday: 1:24 p.m., 3000 block Independence; 2:47 p.m., 2900 block Cyclone
Burglary, auto
- Wednesday: 10:53 a.m., 200 block E. 6th
EMS assist
- Wednesday: 12:58 p.m., 300 block N. Center
Juvenile problem
- Wednesday: 12:30 p.m., 1400 block S. Elm; 1:08 p.m., 900 block S. Beverly; 2:46 p.m., 2900 block Cyclone
Missing person
- Wednesday: 11:46 a.m., 100 block N. Grant
Pornography
- Wednesday: 1:11 p.m., 1400 block S. Elm
Public intoxication
- Wednesday: 3:10 p.m., 4400 block E. 2nd
Shots fired
- Thursday: 12:37 a.m., 2100 block Allendale
Structure fire
- Wednesday: 6:44 p.m., 2400 block Grandview; 9:34 p.m., 3000 block E. 1st
Suicidal subject
- Wednesday: 9:46 a.m., 4000 block S. Poplar; 10:45 a.m., 3900 block E. 12th; 9:07 p.m., 300 block Pershing
Traffic stops: 61
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Accident, property damage
- Wednesday: 6:27 p.m., Cole Creek & Geary Dome Thursday: 1:30 a.m., 3300 block Paradise Dr.
Burglary, other
- Wednesday: 12:11 p.m., 5000 block Wardwell
Family fight
- Wednesday: 4:47 p.m., 2300 block Inca
Shots fired
- Thursday: 1:51 a.m., Blair Ln.
Suicidal subject
- Wednesday: 9:08 p.m., 300 block Pershing
Suspicious
- Thursday: 12:13 a.m., 800 block Pendell
Traffic stops: 10
Mills Police Department
Accident, property damage
- Wednesday: 12:57 p.m., 4600 block W. Yellowstone
Juvenile problem
- Wednesday: 12:51 p.m., 4800 block Rusten
Suspicious
- Wednesday: 11:10 a.m., 1100 block Hoffman; 11:43 p.m., Badger & River Crossing Thursday: 12:13 a.m., 800 block Pendell
Traffic stops: 10
Glenrock Police Department
Accident, property damage
- Wednesday: 11:56 a.m., Cedar