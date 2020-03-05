You are the owner of this article.
Police calls
Police calls

Casper Police Calls

Accident, personal injury

  • Wednesday: 11:16 a.m., E. 2nd & Minnesota Thursday: 3:38 a.m., 300 block N. Center

Accident, property damage

  • Wednesday: 8:25 a.m., 900 block S. Elm; 4:28 p.m., Navarre & W. 29th; 7:59 p.m., W. 17th & Poplar Thursday: 1:29 a.m., 3300 block Paradise

Alcohol offense

  • Wednesday: 10:14 a.m., 2900 block Cyclone

Assault

  • Wednesday: 1:24 p.m., 3000 block Independence; 2:47 p.m., 2900 block Cyclone

Burglary, auto

  • Wednesday: 10:53 a.m., 200 block E. 6th

EMS assist

  • Wednesday: 12:58 p.m., 300 block N. Center

Juvenile problem

  • Wednesday: 12:30 p.m., 1400 block S. Elm; 1:08 p.m., 900 block S. Beverly; 2:46 p.m., 2900 block Cyclone

Missing person

  • Wednesday: 11:46 a.m., 100 block N. Grant

Pornography

  • Wednesday: 1:11 p.m., 1400 block S. Elm

Public intoxication

  • Wednesday: 3:10 p.m., 4400 block E. 2nd

Shots fired

  • Thursday: 12:37 a.m., 2100 block Allendale

Structure fire

  • Wednesday: 6:44 p.m., 2400 block Grandview; 9:34 p.m., 3000 block E. 1st

Suicidal subject

  • Wednesday: 9:46 a.m., 4000 block S. Poplar; 10:45 a.m., 3900 block E. 12th; 9:07 p.m., 300 block Pershing

Traffic stops: 61

Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Accident, property damage

  • Wednesday: 6:27 p.m., Cole Creek & Geary Dome Thursday: 1:30 a.m., 3300 block Paradise Dr.

Burglary, other

  • Wednesday: 12:11 p.m., 5000 block Wardwell

Family fight

  • Wednesday: 4:47 p.m., 2300 block Inca

Shots fired

  • Thursday: 1:51 a.m., Blair Ln.

Suicidal subject

  • Wednesday: 9:08 p.m., 300 block Pershing

Suspicious

  • Thursday: 12:13 a.m., 800 block Pendell

Traffic stops: 10

Mills Police Department

Accident, property damage

  • Wednesday: 12:57 p.m., 4600 block W. Yellowstone

Juvenile problem

  • Wednesday: 12:51 p.m., 4800 block Rusten

Suspicious

  • Wednesday: 11:10 a.m., 1100 block Hoffman; 11:43 p.m., Badger & River Crossing Thursday: 12:13 a.m., 800 block Pendell

Traffic stops: 10

Glenrock Police Department

Accident, property damage

  • Wednesday: 11:56 a.m., Cedar
Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

