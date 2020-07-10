Police calls

Return to homepage ×
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office
Accident, personal injury
- Thursday: 7:47 a.m., Hat Six & Jones
Childbirth
- Thursday: 9:38 p.m., 17000 block Pronghorn Dr.
Disturbance
- Thursday: 8:22 p.m., 6300 block Buckboard
Fight
- Thursday: 7:58 p.m., 200 block S. David
Hit and run
- Thursday: 8:38 p.m., 1700 block Fairgrounds Rd.
Traffic stops: 6
Mills Police Department
EMS assist
- Friday: 2:15 a.m., 200 block N. 3rd Ave.
Juvenile problem
- Thursday: 11:48 p.m., 600 block Wasatch
Suspicious
- Thursday: 1:01 p.m., 800 block Dusty Ter,; 11:01 p.m., 100 block Riverview Ave.
Traffic stop: 1
