Police calls
Police calls

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Accident, personal injury

  • Thursday: 7:47 a.m., Hat Six & Jones

Childbirth

  • Thursday: 9:38 p.m., 17000 block Pronghorn Dr.

Disturbance

  • Thursday: 8:22 p.m., 6300 block Buckboard

Fight

  • Thursday: 7:58 p.m., 200 block S. David

Hit and run

  • Thursday: 8:38 p.m., 1700 block Fairgrounds Rd.

Traffic stops: 6

Mills Police Department

EMS assist

  • Friday: 2:15 a.m., 200 block N. 3rd Ave.

Juvenile problem

  • Thursday: 11:48 p.m., 600 block Wasatch

Suspicious

  • Thursday: 1:01 p.m., 800 block Dusty Ter,; 11:01 p.m., 100 block Riverview Ave.

Traffic stop: 1

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

