Powder River Symphony attracts musicians from throughout state

GILLETTE -- Musicians from Lander, Sheridan, Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Wright, Gillette, Sturgis, and Rapid City will convene in Gillette on concert week to rehearse and perform for the first time in four months at 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 28. The program entitled “Conductor’s Favorites,” has been selected by artistic director/conductor, Steven Trinkle, to highlight works by Brahms, Grieg and Mendelssohn for an appreciative audience of loyal supporters.

In his fourth year as conductor and artistic director of the Powder River Symphony, Trinkle has covered a broad spectrum of repertoire from film scores to violin concertos and the standard and non-standard works of the orchestra. The upcoming concert will feature “Academic Festival Overture,” a favorite of the German master Johannes Brahms, Peer Gynt Suite, No. 2, the story from the life of a popular Norwegian folk character, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, “The Reformation.”