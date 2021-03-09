Powder River Symphony attracts musicians from throughout state

GILLETTE -- Musicians from Lander, Sheridan, Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Wright, Gillette, Sturgis, and Rapid City will convene in Gillette on concert week to rehearse and perform for the first time in four months at 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 28. The program entitled “Conductor’s Favorites,” has been selected by artistic director/conductor, Steven Trinkle, to highlight works by Brahms, Grieg and Mendelssohn for an appreciative audience of loyal supporters.
In his fourth year as conductor and artistic director of the Powder River Symphony, Trinkle has covered a broad spectrum of repertoire from film scores to violin concertos and the standard and non-standard works of the orchestra. The upcoming concert will feature “Academic Festival Overture,” a favorite of the German master Johannes Brahms, Peer Gynt Suite, No. 2, the story from the life of a popular Norwegian folk character, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, “The Reformation.”
The program takes place at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Auditorium. The facility is large enough to facilitate all safety protocols (mask wearing, hand sanitizer, and social distancing) will be observed. Tickets, $20 each and $15 for seniors and military, are available through the CAM-PLEX website (cam-plex.com/) or box office. Children under 18 are free and Gillette College students are free with student ID. Visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page (acebook.com/prsymphony/) or the Powder River Symphony website (prsymphony.org/) for more information.
This concert is funded in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Wyoming Community Foundation, First National Bank of Gillette, the Black Hills Energy Foundation, Holiday Inn Express, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Ida Snead State Farm Insurance, Powder River Energy Corporation, and the many individual and corporate donors who make the PRS season possible.