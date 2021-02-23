Powder River Symphony in Gillette March 28

Although it may be cold outside, the Powder River Symphony is beginning to heat up the atmosphere by shining the focus on some of the conductor’s favorite repertoire. The March 28 program, “Conductor’s Favorites,” will highlight works by Brahms, Grieg and Mendelssohn.

The program takes place on Sunday, March 28 at 3 p.m., at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Auditorium. The facility is large enough to facilitate all safety protocols (mask wearing, hand sanitizer, and social distancing) will be observed. Tickets, $20 each and $15 for seniors and military, are available through the CAM-PLEX website (http://www.cam-plex.com/) or box office. Children under 18 are free and Gillette College students are free with student ID. Visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/prsymphony/) or the Powder River Symphony website (prsymphony.org/wp) for more information.