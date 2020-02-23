Prosinski helps at Buffalo groundbreaking

A graduate of Buffalo High School and former NFL player, Chris Prosinski will be the special guest at the groundbreaking of the new building for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Bighorns. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at the site of the new building, 189 N. Cedar in Buffalo.
Purchased in 2018, the building will be renovated into 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art programming space for youth including the addition of a dedicated teen center, gymnasium and kitchen. It will also feature a quiet space for homework help and reading, a games room, cafeteria and tech center. The anticipated opening of the new Buffalo Club is fall 2020. A fundraising campaign is underway to secure the funding for the $1.2 million construction project. To date, Buffalo and the Johnson County community have pledged $925,000 toward the building.
Prosinski played seven seasons in the NFL, drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears. Prior to his time as a pro, Chris had a successful college career at the University of Wyoming.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns began in 2003 in the basement of the Scully Theatre. It’s currently housed in the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, serves 197 youth and offers out-of-school programming for youth at an affordable cost.