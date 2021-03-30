Public invited to artists' closing reception

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is inviting the public to the closing receptions of two solo exhibits for the 2021 spring season.

On Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the public is invited to join the Nicolaysen Art Museum in closing Barbara Rogers’ Return To.. and Clint Saunders’ Alternate States of Reality: Finding Harmony in Chaos. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the exhibits, chat with the artists, and enjoy light refreshments.

Barbara Rogers works in large format in her Wyoming studio using intricately detailed abstract images in the traditional media of oil painting, pastel drawing, and printmaking. Rogers pulls inspiration from society’s collective apprehension and the edginess that stems from the critical issues affecting our lives; issues that we are caught up in trying to avoid or confront. She has recently returned to Casper, after having studied and worked in Oakland, California for many years.

“Barbara's views on nature and living in the Wyoming landscape are translated beautifully through the daring use of line and bold colors,” Amanda Yonker, curator of art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum said. “She is a visionary of abstract expressionism in the west.”