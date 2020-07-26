You are the owner of this article.
Purple Heart city in Wyoming
The city of Green River has been named a Purple Heart City, the first in Wyoming. City officials have been informed that Flaming Gorge Way downtown will be part of the national Purple Heart Trail system.

Jennie Melvin, administrator for Green River URA/Mainstreet, said the city was approached by resident Joshua Coursey to apply for the designation. The city then worked with Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28 in Green River to proceed with the application.

The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal. The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in free society, according to a release.

Coursey said the designation is important not only to honor Purple Heart veterans but also to attract traffic off Interstate 80 to downtown Green River.

With Green River’s addition, Wyoming becomes the 47th state, along with Guam, to be so honored.

There are currently signs being made that will be placed on light poles on Flaming Gorge Way.

The Green River City Council read a special proclamation about the designation at its July 21 council meeting.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

