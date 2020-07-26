Purple Heart city in Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Green River has been named a Purple Heart City, the first in Wyoming. City officials have been informed that Flaming Gorge Way downtown will be part of the national Purple Heart Trail system.

Jennie Melvin, administrator for Green River URA/Mainstreet, said the city was approached by resident Joshua Coursey to apply for the designation. The city then worked with Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28 in Green River to proceed with the application.

The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal. The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in free society, according to a release.

Coursey said the designation is important not only to honor Purple Heart veterans but also to attract traffic off Interstate 80 to downtown Green River.

With Green River’s addition, Wyoming becomes the 47th state, along with Guam, to be so honored.

There are currently signs being made that will be placed on light poles on Flaming Gorge Way.

The Green River City Council read a special proclamation about the designation at its July 21 council meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.