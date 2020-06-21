Question like the curiosity of a child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The young man walked the same way to his office every morning. There were a few “street people,” out and around, but nothing too exciting ever happened on his way from the parking garage to his building.

However, this day the young businessman noticed an older gentleman sitting near the corner of his office building. He was wearing dark sunglasses and holding a sign that read, “Help the poor blind man.” The compassionate young man immediately dug out all of his change and dropped it into the man’s cup.

After taking a few steps, the businessman paused and turned around just in time to see the “blind man,” lift his sunglasses and look into the cup. He immediately turned back and with a wry smile, said, “You’re not blind,” to which the “blind man” replied, “No, sir, I’m not. The blind man is on vacation and I’m just taking his place. I’m usually the deaf-and-dumb man on the next street over.”

Was the man conned? Or was the young businessman simply too lazy or too busy or too gullible or too spiritually numb to ask a few well-formed questions to get to the truth?

Like you, I walk by all kinds of people, situations, theology, dogma, beliefs that I have ignored or placated or thrown a few “coins” at to assuage my feelings of guilt.