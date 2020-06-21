Question like the curiosity of a child

The young man walked the same way to his office every morning. There were a few “street people,” out and around, but nothing too exciting ever happened on his way from the parking garage to his building.
However, this day the young businessman noticed an older gentleman sitting near the corner of his office building. He was wearing dark sunglasses and holding a sign that read, “Help the poor blind man.” The compassionate young man immediately dug out all of his change and dropped it into the man’s cup.
After taking a few steps, the businessman paused and turned around just in time to see the “blind man,” lift his sunglasses and look into the cup. He immediately turned back and with a wry smile, said, “You’re not blind,” to which the “blind man” replied, “No, sir, I’m not. The blind man is on vacation and I’m just taking his place. I’m usually the deaf-and-dumb man on the next street over.”
Was the man conned? Or was the young businessman simply too lazy or too busy or too gullible or too spiritually numb to ask a few well-formed questions to get to the truth?
Like you, I walk by all kinds of people, situations, theology, dogma, beliefs that I have ignored or placated or thrown a few “coins” at to assuage my feelings of guilt.
Which is fascinating because I have never been comfortable with easy answers. I like an unsolved mystery. When I was a little girl I read all the Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys mystery stories. I remember telling my mom that I wanted to be a detective when I grew up. (She kindly reminded me that I was going to be a teacher.)
I’ve always sensed that there are nuances and subtleties to most situations and dogmas. There are personalities at play and histories that are multilayered. There is always more to the story. I don’t think I am a skeptic but instead, a seeker.
I don’t want the predictable, well-rehearsed answers. I want to search for the truth by asking lots of questions and watching faces and hearing personal stories.
But sometimes I get lazy. Sometimes truth is hard to find, and I don’t want to work that hard. For example, isn’t it so much easier to coast on by the passage in scripture that confounds you at first reading? It takes time and much effort to cross-reference, understand the audience to whom that particular story was being told or even to read what isn’t being said, but implied.
Isn’t it so much easier to judge a whole man by his worst moment? It takes patience and heart-probing and listening to long stories of personal history to know, to truly understand, who he is and how he ended up here.
So much of life is a marvelous mystery. There is so much to know, so much to discover. I feel as if I am slipping back into the curiosity of a child. I have more questions than answers... and I am okay with that. But be aware if we ever talk face-to-face; my conversations will be peppered with “Why? How? What happened then? Could this be? What if?”
Ah yes, I will be that detective yet.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!