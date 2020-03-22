Quinlan named CC distinguished alum

Casper native Jerry Quinlan has been selected to receive the Casper College Alumni Association’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni award.

Quinlan is well-known in not only the Casper community but also the state of Wyoming, particularly in wrestling, both as a competitor and coach. During his senior year in high school, Quinlan was crowned the Wyoming State Champion Outstanding Wrestler.

Following a four-year stint and honorable discharge from the United States Air Force in 1958, Quinlan returned to Casper, where he enrolled at Casper College. While at Casper College, Quinlan was a member of the wrestling team.

Quinlan, who received a bachelor’s degree in social studies from San Jose State College, began his teaching career in 1961 at East Junior High School in Casper. A year later, Quinlan joined the teaching staff at Natrona County High School, where he taught English and history. While at NCHS, he also served as the department chair of the social studies department, was the activities director, and coached not only wrestling but also football and track.

