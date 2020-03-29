Readers needed for book nominees

A total of 223 books have been nominated for the 14th annual High Plains Book Awards, which recognize writers and their work from seven western states and three Canadian provinces.
Five community volunteers are still needed to read entries in the Children’s category, plus nine readers for Woman Writers, three for Creative Nonfiction, three for Young Adult and 17 for First Book. Books will be distributed to readers after March 27.
Because of the novel coronavirus, readers will be asked only to email their evaluations to the library. In the past, the books were also returned to the library, but readers will be able to keep all copies this year. Evaluations will be due by June 1.
All entries will be read and evaluated by community volunteers, and readers are still needed in several of the award categories — the perfect volunteer opportunity at a time when people are self-isolating in response the novel coronavirus epidemic.
The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
This year’s 223 nominations were spread out over 12 categories, with seven entries in Art and Photography; 18 in Children’s Books; 14 in Creative Nonfiction; 39 in Fiction; 33 in First Book; 10 in Indigenous Writer; four in Medicine and Science; 28 in Nonfiction; 20 in Poetry; five in Short Stories; 32 in Woman Writer; and 13 in Young Adult.
Each of the entries will be read and evaluated by four community volunteers. Based on the evaluations, the top three books in each category will become finalists, and those books are then forwarded to judges who will choose the winner in each category. The judges include past winners and published writers with a connection to the High Plains in the United States and Canada.
All of the High Plains Book Awards are sponsored by local organizations and individuals. Winners will be announced at the High Plains Book Awards Banquet, scheduled for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at the Pub Station in downtown Billings. The banquet will be held in conjunction with the High Plains BookFest. Each book award winner will receive $500 and a commemorative plaque.
For more information about the High Plains Book Awards, visit the website www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or via email at shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
