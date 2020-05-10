Rebecca Schuler named CC Student Veteran of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Casper College student Rebecca Schuler has been selected as the 2019-2020 Casper College Student Veteran of the Year.

According to Nicholas Whipps, Ed.D., Casper College veteran and international student coordinator, Schuler was chosen for the honor by her peers — over 300 military-affiliated students at Casper College.

A Marine Corps veteran, Schuler is now the office manager at the Casper Vet Center, a deputy for the Natrona County Coroner’s Office, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. According to Whipps, Schuler, a hospitality management major, plans on coming back in the fall 2020 semester and finishing her degree on a part-time basis at Casper College.

“Rebecca was an influential piece to the success of the Veterans Services department on campus and made an impact on many students at Casper College. She knows what it means to be a veteran and a student scholar who is civically engaged in her community,” said Whipps.

Schuler is the second recipient of the Casper College Student Veteran of the Year award. The 2018-2019 recipient was Jordan Janski.

