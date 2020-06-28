You are the owner of this article.
Reckless Kelly headlines state fair entertainment
Reckless Kelly headlines state fair entertainment

The Wyoming State Fair has announced its 2020 grandstand entertainment lineup. On Thursday, August 13, the Wyoming State Fairgrounds will be filled with the distinct sounds of music headliner, Reckless Kelly, featuring Jeremy McComb. Tickets are on sale July 3.

For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship and gritty authenticity. The Idaho-bred band presents a beautifully detailed portrait of their beloved country, turning their nuanced songwriting to its many glories and tragedies.

Jeremy McComb is a fiercely independent Nashville based recording artist, with a Grammy-nominated movie soundtrack. He is a road-tested, relentless touring performer who has an incredible magic trick of audience connection.

In addition to exceptional live music, the grandstand will be home to a variety of other family friendly events and fan favorites including the Ranch Rodeo with Mutton Bustin’ on August 8; Pig n’ Mud Wrestling on August 11; Octane Addictions Freestyle Motocross Show Featuring X-Games Legends on August 12; the PRCA Rodeo on August 14; and the Demolition Derby on August 15.

For more information on these musicians, please visit: www.recklesskelly.com and www.jeremymccomb.com.

For a full lineup of events plus more information, please visit the website at www.wystatefair.com.

