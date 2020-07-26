You are the owner of this article.
Rendezvous canceled
Rendezvous canceled

The 2020 Fort Bridger Rendezvous has been canceled, based on two factors the board faced.

The sheer amount of extra work and expense that would be needed to comply with all current health regulations was daunting. Along with that, the board has spent the last 48 years making sure that the rendezvous keeps up to and is held to the highest historical standards. It is a simple fact that if the Rendezvous was to be held this year, they could not maintain those standards with the restrictions and requirements placed upon the event.

Applications for the Traders and Campers will be rolled over to the 2021 Rendezvous. If any trader or camper would like a full refund, the deadline for that is September 7, 2020. A written request must be emailed to FBRAinc@hotmail.ocm or mailed to: 1967 North 950 West Clinton, Utah 84105. If we do not hear from you, they will just roll your applications and fees to next year. Mark your calendar now for the 2021 Fort Bridger Rendezvous.

