Riverton Rotary collecting business attire

The Riverton Rotary Club has launched Jackets for Jobs, a community clothing drive focused on good, clean business suit jackets and sports coats. With community support, they expect to collect a wide variety of sizes, colors and styles of jackets for both young women and men enrolled in the Wind River Job Corps.

And along the way, give local residents an avenue for thinning out their closets of jackets they no longer wear.

Local service, church and community groups are encouraged to join the jacket collection efforts at their regular meetings, just as the Rotary and Kiwanis groups are doing.

An additional drop-off location is available at Wind River Radio, on Pershing Ave. just off Federal Blvd. (west of the Wells Fargo Bank) in Riverton during regular business hours.

There are a number of ways a jacket can play an important role in helping students find their way to well-paying career fields. First, a business jacket does more than project professionalism; it builds confidence.

Any attire (even jeans) can be dressed up better with a jacket.

And professionally appropriate dress helps the student ensure the prospective employer that their time and energy are respected, and that the applicant is serious about success.