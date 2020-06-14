Rock Springs gets one rally to return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs will host the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally July 18-22, 2022.

“Although times are tough the Sweetwater Events Complex and its recruitment efforts are key to helping our local economy bounce back,” said SEC executive director Larry Lloyd. “All events at our facility directly stimulate our local economy through restaurants, gas stations, hotels and motels and more. The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the tourism in our state and is proud to be an economic engine for both Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs.”

The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally, originally scheduled for August of 2020, was canceled due to COVID-19. However, staff has been working hard to get them rescheduled. The event will bring over 1,250 visitors to the area and is estimated to bring just under $1 million dollars in economic impact directly to the city and county (Dean Runyan Associates). The rally itself runs for five days but many families will arrive early and stay late, further expanding the economic impact for local businesses.

The Newmar Kountry Klub will bring approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors and 55 services technicians for their event. Vendors and service techs will use more than 500 hotel/motel rooms. The rally will also work with local catering for their event as well as the Rock Spring Golf Course to host a tournament. Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism and economic impact in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels, purchasing gas and eating at local restaurants, all while enjoying everything southwest Wyoming has to offer.

