Rodeo, events set for Cheyenne area

Rodeo action, Paint Slingers, a flapjack feed, airshow, live music and more have all been put into place for July’s Cheyenne Days and Legendary Nights celebration, a collection of events at multiple locations in Laramie County that are filling the void of not being able to host Cheyenne Frontier Days this year.
The week kicks off on Friday night with two rodeo events allowing for social distancing in two different locations. The Hell on Wheels Rodeo will be held at the Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, and the Chinook Drive-In at the Terry Bison Ranch will host the first of two nights of bull riding action.
Developed in a partnership between Visit Cheyenne and DeLancey Enterprises, the rodeo will feature both rough stock and roping action on Friday, July 17 and 24, with an additional date scheduled for August 28. A chuckwagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested. The rodeo begins with grand entry at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.cheyenne.org/rodeotickets.
Billed as the country’s first drive-in bull riding competition, the event also begins at 7 p.m. and will feature bulls from stock contractor Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. This socially-distanced event will have seating at tables near the arena, in front of the drive-in screen or spectators can watch on the big screen from the comfort of their car. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketweb.com.
If public art is more your style, the Paint Slingers will be back in action again this year on July 17 and 18.. This year’s event is shaping up to be the largest one yet with several buildings in downtown Cheyenne getting the mural treatment from a large variety of artists. Spend the day watching the sides of buildings come to life.
All action at Frontier Park is not done for 2020. Roping, barrel racing and sorting events awarding multiple championships have been scheduled on the park from July 15 to 25. Socially-distanced crowds are invited to watch the action.
On Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 22, the Wings over Warren Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying along with F22s, F35s, B-1 bombers, C-130s and more. The safest and best place to watch it will be on the base. Entry will be through a gate on Roundtop Road and space for 1,400 cars has been reserved. For all the important information, visit www.warren.af.mil. Viewing will be drive-in style and air show commentary will be broadcast on a couple of local radio stations.
Fill up your stomach up first on Cheyenne Day at the Flapjack Feed, taking place at the Outlaw Saloon. With the original pancake breakfasts canceled, the Red Lion and Outlaw Saloon have stepped up to fill the void. The event will be socially distanced with counters at the entrance and exits keeping tabs on the number of people inside the gates.
Visit Cheyenne is working closely with most of the events to encourage social-distancing protocols and to avoid large gatherings considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Wyoming.
For a full calendar of events taking place during Cheyenne Days and Legendary nights, visit www.cheyenne.org/cheyennedays. If your business or group is planning activities for that week, and they are not listed on the website, please reach out to Visit Cheyenne with the details at info@cheyenne.org.
Visit Cheyenne is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Laramie County, Wyoming
