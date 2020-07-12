Rodeo, events set for Cheyenne area

If public art is more your style, the Paint Slingers will be back in action again this year on July 17 and 18.. This year’s event is shaping up to be the largest one yet with several buildings in downtown Cheyenne getting the mural treatment from a large variety of artists. Spend the day watching the sides of buildings come to life.

All action at Frontier Park is not done for 2020. Roping, barrel racing and sorting events awarding multiple championships have been scheduled on the park from July 15 to 25. Socially-distanced crowds are invited to watch the action.

On Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 22, the Wings over Warren Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying along with F22s, F35s, B-1 bombers, C-130s and more. The safest and best place to watch it will be on the base. Entry will be through a gate on Roundtop Road and space for 1,400 cars has been reserved. For all the important information, visit www.warren.af.mil. Viewing will be drive-in style and air show commentary will be broadcast on a couple of local radio stations.