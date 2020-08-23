Rudkin: Always better together

I need my peeps.
I need the laughter, the camaraderie, the story telling, the occasional tears, even, the accountability.
I believe that we are better together. I often falter under the weight of living in this broken world but because I’ve chosen to live consistently with a few trusted friends there is always someone there to steady me.
We are better together because when I am tempted to chuck it all to the wind there is a group of people who gently remind me of the goodness of God. When I am sad or depressed and I can’t find the humor, there is another who will start the laughter.
We are better together because when I am drowning in questions and the “what ifs” of life and floundering for answers, there are others to speak wisdom to me.
A people who are chasing after the heart of God want to know him better and love him deeper. And, Jesus said that loving one another is an absolutely critical piece of that pursuit. Being intentional about relationships is part of our faith journey.
Everyone needs a circle of friends who knows your story, your faults, your reality and they keep on loving you.
And, because they love you they press you to keep following Jesus in an authentic way. I have a group of people that ask lots of “what if” questions. We don’t seek easy, typical, standard religious answers to questions of faith. We give each other space to wonder, to be unsure, to push against the status quo.
Ours lives are filled with unexpected twist and turns and I’m so thankful I don’t walk it alone.
This past spring we got a taste of what it would be like to live without other Christ followers. Covid shackled our lives, tried to separate us and attempted to defeat us with whispers of fear. During the months of March, April and May, many of us were lonely and discouraged.
Then, as if that wasn’t enough we watched George Floyd die while penned down by a man of authority who appeared to be completely devoid of emotion. That act absolutely rocked our nation and it ripped us apart and unraveled the already fraying hem of our peace.
Sorrow, angst, hopelessness, anger, frustration simmered and boy, did I have questions! Besides the obvious questions about racism and the deep seated hatred in some men’s hearts, do you know what I really wondered? When I watched the horrific video, I wondered, where were the other officers? Where was his community? His tribe, his accountability? And why didn’t they stop him?
The officer needed men of integrity and men of courage to speak truth and to pull him off if he didn’t listen.
Arrogant unaccountably is the playground of evil and the silence of good men/women is like a megaphone blasting permission to act ungodly.
We need each other to help us be the people God has designed us to be.
We are better together.
We don’t have to agree all the time, in fact I hope we embrace disagreement, but still lean into one another and trust God with our tomorrows.
We don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like. Another health crisis, another chapter of social unrest, political craziness? What’s next?
Who knows? Honestly, I am not afraid because I do not walk alone. We are always better together.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!