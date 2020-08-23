Rudkin: Always better together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I need my peeps.

I need the laughter, the camaraderie, the story telling, the occasional tears, even, the accountability.

I believe that we are better together. I often falter under the weight of living in this broken world but because I’ve chosen to live consistently with a few trusted friends there is always someone there to steady me.

We are better together because when I am tempted to chuck it all to the wind there is a group of people who gently remind me of the goodness of God. When I am sad or depressed and I can’t find the humor, there is another who will start the laughter.

We are better together because when I am drowning in questions and the “what ifs” of life and floundering for answers, there are others to speak wisdom to me.

A people who are chasing after the heart of God want to know him better and love him deeper. And, Jesus said that loving one another is an absolutely critical piece of that pursuit. Being intentional about relationships is part of our faith journey.

Everyone needs a circle of friends who knows your story, your faults, your reality and they keep on loving you.