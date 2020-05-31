Rudkin: As we go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They were outcasts.

Once from different regions, families of origin, societal status, they now lived huddled together in stomach-protruding, tattered-rags-for-clothes kind of poverty.

Besides the other men and women forced into their camps, they were alone. Their parents couldn’t come to see them. They never played kick ball with their brothers or went to their sister’s wedding. Their closest friends disappeared.

All contact was forbidden and fear was the enforcer.

During the time of Christ, and for over 1,800 years more, leprosy was the most dreaded of diseases. It was a bacteria that presented itself in sores that would not heal. Eventually, it started killing off nerves so that the affected could not feel their body parts weakening. The inability to experience pain, and thus treat it, disfigured and eventually killed them.

The worst part of their disease? The lepers were feared and relentlessly segregated from the rest of population. If they left their assigned areas situated outside of certain villages they could be stoned or worse. Loneliness, fear and hopelessness hung heavy from them.