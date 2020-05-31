Rudkin: As we go

They were outcasts.
Once from different regions, families of origin, societal status, they now lived huddled together in stomach-protruding, tattered-rags-for-clothes kind of poverty.
Besides the other men and women forced into their camps, they were alone. Their parents couldn’t come to see them. They never played kick ball with their brothers or went to their sister’s wedding. Their closest friends disappeared.
All contact was forbidden and fear was the enforcer.
During the time of Christ, and for over 1,800 years more, leprosy was the most dreaded of diseases. It was a bacteria that presented itself in sores that would not heal. Eventually, it started killing off nerves so that the affected could not feel their body parts weakening. The inability to experience pain, and thus treat it, disfigured and eventually killed them.
The worst part of their disease? The lepers were feared and relentlessly segregated from the rest of population. If they left their assigned areas situated outside of certain villages they could be stoned or worse. Loneliness, fear and hopelessness hung heavy from them.
But somehow 10 lepers, comrades because of a mutually shared disease, heard rumors about Jesus. I have wondered just how they “heard” since they weren’t supposed to be around anyone except those who were already sick. In my imagination, it was one of their moms who had heard about the miracle-working Jesus. After everyone was in bed one night, she snuck out to their camp. Maybe she stood at a distance and yelled to her son the news of the healer. She told him to try this one more time; maybe Jesus really could heal. She called out to him, “Love you.” Her cheeks were damp when she turned to leave him standing alone... again.
Who knows how they heard but there must have been a flicker of hope. When the lepers learned that Jesus was approaching their area, they moved as a group to get as close as possible to the healer. They were appropriately social distancing (pre-pre-pre-COVID) and they shouted to him, “Jesus, Master, have pity on us!”
My gut says that they didn’t yell it out politely, or only once. They were desperate men. Jesus! Jesus! Jesus! Look at us! Help us! Heal us!
When Jesus saw them, he said, “Go and show yourselves to the priests.” So without another argument the men turned to make their way to the priests who would deem them healed and able to move back into their communities.
The next seven words of the story poke at me: and as they went, they were cleansed.
Could it be that obedience was the key to their healing? Jesus didn’t walk over to them and touch them, like he so often did. It doesn’t even say that with a word they were healed. But instead, as they went... as they obeyed Jesus, they were healed. Before the sores stopped seeping and the stubbed fingers reshaped, they began the journey to find the priests.
How often do we pray, cry out, God help me? I’m drowning in debt. Save me from this man who hurts me over and over. Free me from this soul-strangling addiction. Heal my mind that hurls me into darkness. And, yet, when God tells you to do something tangible to begin the healing, you stand there.
I have done that.
Sometimes God helps and heals us instantly. Sometimes he tells us to begin the journey, to turn around and take the first steps toward wholeness. And then, as we go, he does the miraculous healing.
