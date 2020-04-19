Rudkin: COVID-19 classroom

We are all students in life and today, COVID-19 is our classroom.
Like so many of you, I am doing my job “virtually” right now. So in essence, I am talking with people, studying and praying with people while looking at them on a screen, instead of in person. I can see a face, but not their whole body. I can’t easily read what’s happening with them. Are their fists clenched? Are they sitting on the edge of their seats? Are they disheveled?
Meeting virtually means I can see their eyes, but not plainly the nuances of sadness or anger or resignation. Also, I’ve been reminded of what our sense of smell tells us about people. What kind of food are they eating, have they been drinking (sometimes at 10 in the morning), have they showered or washed their clothes? Are they wearing cologne or perfume? All of these things tell a piece of the story that I can’t read right now because I am not sitting in the same room with them.
The worst part is I can’t hug them when we meet or when we part. Lots of communication happens in a hug or while holding a hand.
I am trying to learn a new language: screen speak.
Now, I am looking at lighting: are they purposefully hiding their faces in the shadows? Are they lounging on the bed or sitting at a table or desk while we talk? Why are they so distracted? Are they nodding in agreement, shaking their heads no or giving a thumbs up? Have they been wearing the same sweatshirt every time we’ve been together? (Okay, maybe that’s me).
As a student of people, being in the COVID-19 classroom is teaching me new communication skills, how to listen and speak effectively via a camera and screen.
What is COVID-19 teaching you?
I have been asking people this very question. I’ve heard a variety of variations on the same basic thoughts.
1. Busy is not better. We need to slow down. Being busy has distracted us from the beautiful things around us.
2. Mealtimes matter. Having meals together is changing our relationships.
3. Less is more. We don’t need so many clothes, or toys, or so much “entertainment” to be content.
4. People are primary. We will not take our relationships with family, neighbors, friends for granted.
5. God is our “go-to.” We are depending on God to protect us, comfort us, lead us.
Four weeks ago, when the reality of the virus hit me personally, God pointed me to a passage of scripture that I have read repeatedly these past weeks. It reads:
“This is what the Lord says — he who made a way through the sea, a path through the mighty waters, who drew out the chariots and horses... and they lay there, never to rise again, extinguished, snuffed out like a wick: “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” —Isaiah 43:16-19.
God is reminding us, “Oh, I have done some amazing things. But don’t pitch a tent and camp out there in the past, for I am doing a new thing!”
We are students in the COVID-19 classroom and God is the teacher. Sit up, pay attention, take notes, talk about it with friends, review it, ponder it. God is bringing about something new. Let’s not miss it!
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
