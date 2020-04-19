Rudkin: COVID-19 classroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are all students in life and today, COVID-19 is our classroom.

Like so many of you, I am doing my job “virtually” right now. So in essence, I am talking with people, studying and praying with people while looking at them on a screen, instead of in person. I can see a face, but not their whole body. I can’t easily read what’s happening with them. Are their fists clenched? Are they sitting on the edge of their seats? Are they disheveled?

Meeting virtually means I can see their eyes, but not plainly the nuances of sadness or anger or resignation. Also, I’ve been reminded of what our sense of smell tells us about people. What kind of food are they eating, have they been drinking (sometimes at 10 in the morning), have they showered or washed their clothes? Are they wearing cologne or perfume? All of these things tell a piece of the story that I can’t read right now because I am not sitting in the same room with them.

The worst part is I can’t hug them when we meet or when we part. Lots of communication happens in a hug or while holding a hand.

I am trying to learn a new language: screen speak.