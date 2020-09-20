 Skip to main content
Rudkin: Disappointment Peak
They plotted their route, gathered their gear, and they set out to climb the Grand Teton; that means the big, bad boy standing in the middle of the stunning Cathedral Group outside of Jackson Hole.

It was 1925, so I imagine their gear looked nothing like what our modern day hikers utilize, but they were prepared with sturdy boots, ropes and weather gear. The 4 men were physically prepared and mentally they knew what lay ahead: a steep rugged climb, bear sightings, thinning air, difficult rock jumping and unparalleled beauty.

They passed two nearly hidden, cold, crystal clear lakes (one named Surprise) and as they ascended, the panorama of nature stunned even these seasoned mountain climbers. Though their bodies were pushed and strained, their hopes of conquering the Grand compelled them forward, step by step.

However, the 4 climbers, led by Phil Smith (who would become the first park ranger of Grand Teton National Park), were halted. Standing on a peak next to the mighty Grand, they discovered a 450-foot drop to the saddle between them and the peak they wanted to conquer. They attempted to rappel down to the saddle that would give them access to the Grand, but they could not do it.

Standing there, on an impressive peak at 11,623 feet, they admitted defeat and aptly named the ground beneath their weary feet Disappointment Peak.

They had planned, prepared and executed to their best abilities, and still they failed.

At the beginning of their journey they had felt determined, but then defeated. They had carefully designed the ultimate adventure and then they got detoured.

Their dreams of standing on top of the world turned to dashed hopes.

Disheartened, disillusioned... disappointed.

I don’t know if they felt all those things. But I bet you have.

Don’t we all have “disappointment peaks?” We dream of what could be, we make a plan, we almost overprepare and then we execute with all of our intention... to only find that it is just not possible. Maybe your disappointment peak is a marriage, a career, a family situation or a health crisis.

We had great expectations, but instead, we stand looking at the life we hoped to have and it is just out of reach.

What do we do with those “disappointment peaks?”

Of course, that is the 3 trillion dollar question. I asked a group of people this very question last night. Laughing, some responded with words like eat too much, sleep excessively and exercise, a lot. Some said they pray, write and readjust their expectations.

I have had to learn to “sit with my disappointments.” I have to give my disappointments a name. I have to be willing to ask myself why this hurts so bad. I have to be honest about what I am feeling: afraid? betrayed? alone?

Sometimes I’ve resigned myself to the unmet expectations without a fight. Sometimes I have wrestled with God and others. Sometimes I’ve crawled away and curled up in isolation.

But, when I am at my best self (I want to be that person more often) I do what Phil Smith did. I find another way to climb the “Grand.” After failing the first time, Smith discovered 2 major new routes to the Grand and over a dozen important routes throughout the Teton range.

Spend a little time with your disappointment. You should because Disappointment Peak is a real thing. But then, start fresh. Make a new plan, prepare yourself and get moving... just maybe there is another route to the “Grand” you’ve been dreaming about.

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

