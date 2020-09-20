Rudkin: Disappointment Peak

They had planned, prepared and executed to their best abilities, and still they failed.

At the beginning of their journey they had felt determined, but then defeated. They had carefully designed the ultimate adventure and then they got detoured.

Their dreams of standing on top of the world turned to dashed hopes.

Disheartened, disillusioned... disappointed.

I don’t know if they felt all those things. But I bet you have.

Don’t we all have “disappointment peaks?” We dream of what could be, we make a plan, we almost overprepare and then we execute with all of our intention... to only find that it is just not possible. Maybe your disappointment peak is a marriage, a career, a family situation or a health crisis.

We had great expectations, but instead, we stand looking at the life we hoped to have and it is just out of reach.

What do we do with those “disappointment peaks?”

Of course, that is the 3 trillion dollar question. I asked a group of people this very question last night. Laughing, some responded with words like eat too much, sleep excessively and exercise, a lot. Some said they pray, write and readjust their expectations.