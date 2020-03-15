Rudkin: Don’t be afraid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They forgot that he was the God who had rolled back the seas so that their ancestors could escape slavery unscathed. In the face of the enemy, they forgot that he was the God who fed them every morning and every evening while they lived in the desert for 40 years. When the giant leered at them, they forgot that he was the God who brought the walls of a huge fortress down with a prayer and a shout (and days of unquestioned obedience). That he was the God who made the sun stand still so that a battle could be won.

In that foggy place of forgetfulness, the dismayed and terrified army had forgotten that the God who had been their people’s liberator and defender was still that same God who stood with them now.

But then the shepherd boy showed up.

David, armed with a fresh memory of God’s supernatural power, called out the enemy. With a slingshot, a stone and the faith that God was present, David killed the taunting giant.

We all face a giant today (maybe more than one). It makes us uneasy, we feel the anxiety of not being in control, and some of us are even wringing our hands in despair.