Rudkin: Don’t be afraid

Should we be afraid?
Should we close down schools? Stop flying? Avoid restaurants? Cancel family vacations? Postpone a wedding? Distance ourselves from casual acquaintances? Work from home? Start having church online? Cancel our local tournaments?
Wisdom says that we should be cautious, act preventively and protect the vulnerable. I am all for thinking and acting with prudence.
However, I am resisting the gravitational pull to live in fear.
Just last night, I was reading the story of David and Goliath. You’ve heard the story. David is the young teenager (with a big faith) who defeated the arrogant, swaggering giant dispatched by the enemy.
David had been sent to the battle front as an errand boy; taking food supplies to his older brothers. When he arrived, he was stunned to find the army of God cowering before their enemies. The account says, “Saul (God’s chosen King) and all the Israelites were dismayed and terrified.”
Discouraged, disillusioned and scared to death were the mighty soldiers of God. When Goliath stepped onto the battlefield, they shuffled awkwardly back to the safety of their hillside.
When the 9 foot 9 inch giant taunted them the soldiers forgot the God who had repeatedly moved miraculously on their behalf.
They forgot that he was the God who had rolled back the seas so that their ancestors could escape slavery unscathed. In the face of the enemy, they forgot that he was the God who fed them every morning and every evening while they lived in the desert for 40 years. When the giant leered at them, they forgot that he was the God who brought the walls of a huge fortress down with a prayer and a shout (and days of unquestioned obedience). That he was the God who made the sun stand still so that a battle could be won.
In that foggy place of forgetfulness, the dismayed and terrified army had forgotten that the God who had been their people’s liberator and defender was still that same God who stood with them now.
But then the shepherd boy showed up.
David, armed with a fresh memory of God’s supernatural power, called out the enemy. With a slingshot, a stone and the faith that God was present, David killed the taunting giant.
We all face a giant today (maybe more than one). It makes us uneasy, we feel the anxiety of not being in control, and some of us are even wringing our hands in despair.
Over and over, and over and over, the Scriptures remind us to fear not, to be strong and courageous. Although I’ve never personally counted them, it is said that there are 365 scriptures (one for every day) that encourage us to not be afraid.
Peter, the one who denied Jesus because he was terrified, wrote, “Cast all your anxiety on him because He cares for you.”
We must remember, recall, recount all the ways that God has shown up on the battlefields of our lives. Take a minute to give thanks for what you have today, where God has protected you before, how he has provided for you in the past.
The God who is good, loving and powerful is still with you He still defeats the giants.
So, be careful, be smart... but please, don’t be afraid. The One who holds the future cares for you.
