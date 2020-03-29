Rudkin: Don't stare at the storm

Like you, I have watched our “normal” world tip at such a precarious angle that it is throwing off our emotional and relational equilibrium.
Though I have seen a few strange things these past weeks, my weirdest experience so far was when I went to drop my car off at the body shop. I got out of my car and walked toward the front door of the shop. Just as I reached for the door handle, the door popped open and this young man came busting out while tugging at his blue surgical gloves.
Since I’ve always gone inside, and I am a little slow on the uptake, I asked him if I should go in. “Oh no, you can’t go in! We aren’t allowing anyone inside.” Instinctively, I shrunk back and looked around for the boogie man.
The car dude proceeded to take my keys, wipe them off and drop them in a zipl ock baggie. He then walked over to my car, sprayed and wiped down each of the door handles. After which he got inside and sprayed my steering wheel and the gear shift. I felt a little self conscious, like I must have “cooties,” as I slipped into my daughter’s car to leave.
Of course, these car guys were taking great care to protect themselves and me. After I got over the shock of feeling like a leper, I applauded them. I am thankful they were taking precautions.
However, for a moment, that short interchange threw me off kilter.
These are strange times. Scary times. Stormy times.
Right before the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Casper, I was reading about a time when the friends of Jesus where “thrown off” of their understanding of normal.
After teaching to a crowd of over 5,000 people, Jesus was tired. He put the disciples on a boat to cross the sea and he climbed up the mountain to pray, alone. Soon a storm kicked up and the disciples were in trouble. So Jesus does what he always does, he went to them. He didn’t climb in another boat to attempt a rescue; he walked out to them on the water.
Naturally, they freaked out when they saw him coming. They thought he was a ghost. In the midst of the storm, their normal was imperceptible. With waves beating against the boat, the wind howling and sea spray blinding his sight, one of the disciples, Peter, yelled to Jesus, “Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water.”
Jesus said, “Come.”
Peter climbed out of the boat and began walking toward Jesus ... on the water. Talk about a shift in normal. Then the scripture records this: “But when he (Peter) saw the wind, he was afraid and be began to sink.”
When Peter had his eyes on Jesus, he walked on water. As soon as he turned his eyes on the storm, he started to sink.
We are in the storm. Every single one of us. No one is exempt. The wind is picking up, the darkness is creating confusion, the waves are beating against our bravado.
But we can walk through this storm. We can survive.
Unless ... we take our eyes off of Jesus and stare at the storm.
With Facebook and 24 hours of news constantly playing in the background, it is easy to see the storm. When the body shop guy wipes down everything you have touched, it is easy to feel disoriented. When people are hoarding the basic necessities, it is easy to feel alarmed. When we can’t be with those we love, it is easy to start sinking.
But I encourage you today, take a break from the “storm.” Don’t look at it.
Instead, keep your eyes on the one who calms the raging seas. Keep your eyes on Jesus.
