Rudkin: Don't stare at the storm

Like you, I have watched our “normal” world tip at such a precarious angle that it is throwing off our emotional and relational equilibrium.

Though I have seen a few strange things these past weeks, my weirdest experience so far was when I went to drop my car off at the body shop. I got out of my car and walked toward the front door of the shop. Just as I reached for the door handle, the door popped open and this young man came busting out while tugging at his blue surgical gloves.

Since I’ve always gone inside, and I am a little slow on the uptake, I asked him if I should go in. “Oh no, you can’t go in! We aren’t allowing anyone inside.” Instinctively, I shrunk back and looked around for the boogie man.

The car dude proceeded to take my keys, wipe them off and drop them in a zipl ock baggie. He then walked over to my car, sprayed and wiped down each of the door handles. After which he got inside and sprayed my steering wheel and the gear shift. I felt a little self conscious, like I must have “cooties,” as I slipped into my daughter’s car to leave.

Of course, these car guys were taking great care to protect themselves and me. After I got over the shock of feeling like a leper, I applauded them. I am thankful they were taking precautions.