Rudkin: Find a happy place today

This morning I am writing from my happy place. It is quiet but for the leaves dancing in the trees. The sun is warming my legs but the umbrella, tilted in a kind of happy bow, is protecting my face and arms. There is a pretty rug on the deck and overflowing flower pots of reds and purples and yellows. There is a slight breeze that promises to keep the scorching heat at bay, at least, until the sun is a little higher. This is my happy place and I am doing one of things I love to do: write.
I haven’t been to my happy place in a week. That’s not good. It’s not good, at all. Because it is here that I am drawn into an attitude of thankfulness. When I am too busy I forget to be grateful for the goodness of my life. And in that barren state of forgetfulness my spirit dries up.
Several years ago, I began recording (spasmodically) on the Notes page in my iPhone those things for which I am grateful. I entitled it 1,000 Hallelujahs.
You’d think I’d have easily hit a 1,000 by now but more often than not I don’t take the time to record my gratefulness. And I forget just how good God has been to me. So today I will share a few of my entries, some you’ll recognize if you’ve read my column over the years... but there are new “hallelujahs” as we live new days and new chapters of our lives are written.
Here is just a peak into my gratefulness journey.
1. My heritage of faith.
79. My adult children laughing together.
107. Sunsets that paint the sky red.
116. Hope when life seems dark.
146. I still have a “fight” song in me.
184. Stillness. The absence of wind howling.
254. Watching the sun rise. A reminder that the light always chases the darkness away.
322. The unforced rhythms of grace.
350. A circle of friends.
355. Sleeping on the floor because I had a mom who loved me.
359. Dad singing to mom.
365. Laughter despite the storm.
410. A yellow convertible and a sunset.
679. Pink confetti falling. Finlee Lavon.
681. Survived Christmas without mom.
703. Jesus changes everything.
704. Redwoods that stun into silence.
721. Jon loving Raeghan.
738. Birthday party on Zoom.
750. Girls laying sod.
799. Becoming Curious.
851.“Mimi come.”
872. Returning home.
873. Grown adults pushing (without hands) a 6-foot beach ball around our yard.
874. Laughter turning strangers into friends.
879. New love: Dad and Diane engaged!
885. Preaching a 6-minute sermon.
890. Kids hanging wedding lights.
899. Individuals saying “yes” to leadership.
I am loving my happy place this morning but it’s not really the “deck” that makes it happy: It’s the hallelujahs I whisper while I am here. May I encourage you: take a minute and find a “happy place” today.
