Rudkin: I hope you will too

I saw them coming first, but when I rolled down my window, I could hear them. As they drew closer, I could see their expressions and read a few painted signs that began with the “f” word. Fear momentarily crept over me and my body immediately started to respond: fight or flight? (Is freezing in place a response?)
People beside me started peeling off in flight but I was situated in a place where I could only move forward, through the crowd of “we are trying to make a point” protesters.
I inched through the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Second Street surrounded by young men and women who were exhilarated by the thrill of voicing their protest of injustice.
Honestly? Trapped in my car, looking like a pasty-faced, middle-class old lady, I was hoping their “enthusiasm” didn’t turn to retaliation for the deeply held belief that they have been mistreated wrongly by people like me.
They were angry and I could feel it in my gut. I could feel their sense of helplessness because of the way life is unfolding for them. Hopelessness dogs them. They feel cheated and can’t see a way to move forward.
We, the majority, can’t relate. We don’t feel their pain. We have become so desensitized or obsessed with our own issues, that we can’t hear them groaning, “I can’t breathe.”
That bothers me.
For all kinds of reasons, many of us have separated ourselves from the tattered agony of others. I wonder, is that because of fear? Fear that we might be part of the problem? Fear that we may be asked to step in and sacrifice our time, our resources? Maybe we fear that we simply don’t have the capacity to love another unconditionally?
Or maybe we aren’t afraid at all. Maybe we are simply selfish. We like our lives, we think we deserve our lives, we think we worked hard and we made it, so why don’t they just get over it and get it together?
Have you ever felt that way? Be honest. I have.
I don’t want to live in fear and I certainly cannot be content with this status quo of self-centered blindness to inequity and injustice.
I’ve wrestled all week with what is happening around us. I have talked myself in circles. Like you, I’ve been angry and then sad, afraid and then grateful.
And though chanted by groups and painted on placards, I must be haunted by the words, “I can’t breathe.”
Perhaps even more challenging, because of my privilege, I must never, ever forget the look of apathy and unaffected disinterest of the man who would not move an inch so his captive could live.
I acknowledge today my pride; I would never be, or have what I have, without the sacrifice of others. I admit my selfishness; sometimes I just want my way. I repent today of apathy; often, I have not been moved in any way by another’s pain.
This is hard to admit.
But God is not finished with me yet.
He keeps pushing me forward, sifting me, challenging me, empowering me.
And I will keep choosing Him and His ways.
I hope you will too.
