Rudkin: I hope you will too

That bothers me.

For all kinds of reasons, many of us have separated ourselves from the tattered agony of others. I wonder, is that because of fear? Fear that we might be part of the problem? Fear that we may be asked to step in and sacrifice our time, our resources? Maybe we fear that we simply don’t have the capacity to love another unconditionally?

Or maybe we aren’t afraid at all. Maybe we are simply selfish. We like our lives, we think we deserve our lives, we think we worked hard and we made it, so why don’t they just get over it and get it together?

Have you ever felt that way? Be honest. I have.

I don’t want to live in fear and I certainly cannot be content with this status quo of self-centered blindness to inequity and injustice.

I’ve wrestled all week with what is happening around us. I have talked myself in circles. Like you, I’ve been angry and then sad, afraid and then grateful.

And though chanted by groups and painted on placards, I must be haunted by the words, “I can’t breathe.”