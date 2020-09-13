Rudkin: I will be with you

It happens repeatedly in the ancient stories. Love God. Forget God. Do dumb things and nosedive into misbehavior that destroys mind, soul and body. When the consequences begin to squeeze tight, they experience remorse, they remember God and repent.

This is the story of mankind. We live in similar cycles. I certainly do.

I have great days of “God can move any mountain” faith and zealous idealistic purpose. Life is fun and full. In those seasons of my life, I feel convinced that God has called me to a certain place and to a particular people. During these times of my life I am quick to say, “God is so good.”

And then, (mostly when I am tired) I look at that same “mountain” again and it appears that nothing has really changed; not even a dirt clod has shifted. I feel a niggle of doubt. Then someone is critical or there is a hint of the hateful in a remark or someone disappoints me again. And I wonder, “Where is God?”

To be sure, I don’t go out and sacrifice to idols, but maybe I complain a little, eat too much or say something snotty to my husband. And because my heart is not right, I have to repent again and I have to hit the reset.