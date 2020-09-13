Rudkin: I will be with you

I’m not sitting in my happy place to write. I cannot sit there, absorbing the sun rays, because it is covered in 16 inches of snow. And it’s not only snow that covers my happy place, but large branches, broken down, have claimed my happy place. Many times this past summer I have prayed in that personal sanctuary. Grateful prayers, desperate prayers, hope-filled prayers. Now, it appears the majestic creation of God has also stooped low in worship and perhaps, in wordless petition.
Maybe we are all groaning for God’s mercy this morning. Maybe you are praying that his truth would be revealed or his presence to be more obvious.
That’s what I am praying. Not in words, but with a sigh... with a deep breath, I ask for eyes to see him.
I love the Bible because it is a collection of ancient stories, poems and wisdom literature that narrates the story of a people who have chosen to believe God. The stories reveal a people who are faithful, full-on believers, committed to walking with God. And then they get tired and grumpy and fall into their old ways of sacrificing to foreign gods, sleeping with unclean women and general unbelief.
After they get their fill of debauchery, and they feel desperate, God gets their full attention once more. They repent; they are so sorry for their selfishness and pigheaded self-destruction. They reboot and they start again (and again).
It happens repeatedly in the ancient stories. Love God. Forget God. Do dumb things and nosedive into misbehavior that destroys mind, soul and body. When the consequences begin to squeeze tight, they experience remorse, they remember God and repent.
This is the story of mankind. We live in similar cycles. I certainly do.
I have great days of “God can move any mountain” faith and zealous idealistic purpose. Life is fun and full. In those seasons of my life, I feel convinced that God has called me to a certain place and to a particular people. During these times of my life I am quick to say, “God is so good.”
And then, (mostly when I am tired) I look at that same “mountain” again and it appears that nothing has really changed; not even a dirt clod has shifted. I feel a niggle of doubt. Then someone is critical or there is a hint of the hateful in a remark or someone disappoints me again. And I wonder, “Where is God?”
To be sure, I don’t go out and sacrifice to idols, but maybe I complain a little, eat too much or say something snotty to my husband. And because my heart is not right, I have to repent again and I have to hit the reset.
When things look dark, and my faith couldn’t move a mole hill, I will remember what God said to his people when they stood toe-to-toe with their own fear of the unknown: “I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
No matter the circumstances of life, I will bow with the broken trees of this past storm and praise the God who says, “I will be with you.”
