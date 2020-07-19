Rudkin: Image bearers

They started arriving about 6:15.
Three ladies came together in a Subaru. Several couples came in trucks so big that I’m sure the girls had to pull out step ladders to get in and out. One couple came in a 20-year-old vehicle and another couple in a 4-wheel drive that still had the temporary plates. Others pulled and parked their Hyundais, Fords and Chevys (I love cars).
Thirty-seven people, carrying beach towels or lawn chairs, found a place in the yard to stow their stuff. That “stuff” was more than water bottles and sunglasses; it was the words of a customer who chewed them out right before they left work, the sorrow of a spouse who has left them alone, the angst of losing a job, the anxiety of living in a world that hates, the exhaustion of chasing after toddlers and the sadness of loneliness because they are here in Wyoming without friends and family.
It was heavy stuff they were carrying. And for a couple hours they chose to lay it down. Which is hard for all of us to do because it’s what we are familiar with and sometimes it is what defines us. However, each person, in their own way, laid down their “stuff” for a bit. We had the opportunity to laugh and play and tell snippets of our stories.
At one point I had everyone on their feet, in two lines, facing each other telling about how their day had gone, something that makes them smile and one thing for which they are grateful. Each person had a couple minutes to look someone in the eyes and know they were being seen and heard.
While they were laughing and sharing I was overcome with the absurdity of the whole event. Here were 37 men and women, aging from 60-something to 18. There were 2 missionaries from Kenya in crowd and a young entrepreneur. There was a doctor and a fitness teacher. There were several students working on higher education degrees and a few who are in the last few years of their working lives.
What could these people have in common?
Some were skinny and some were were more endowed. Some were tall and a couple were tiny. A few had truly enviable hair and a few who, I’m guessing, wished they had a little more. One has asthma, another is having surgery next week. One person’s spouse left a while back to create a new life and one lost her husband to cancer a couple of years ago.
Every person was different, an original, unique.
But also, alike.
Everyone sprawled across our lawn was interested in finding a community of friends who are seeking God. Though poles apart in so many obvious ways, they are all image bearers of God. When, in the beginning, God made man and woman, He said that he created them in His image.
Every person here that night and every person you meet today is an image bearer of God. I’m always seeking God, and last night looking at all these people it struck me anew that the weight of His glory was right in my yard! In fact, we are bumping up against it all the time when a cashier takes our order or when we talk with a client or hug a kid.
When people are near, God is near.
People, diverse, broken, afraid, hopeful, angry, happy, searching, content... each one, bears the image of a good and beautiful God.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!