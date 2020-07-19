Rudkin: Image bearers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They started arriving about 6:15.

Three ladies came together in a Subaru. Several couples came in trucks so big that I’m sure the girls had to pull out step ladders to get in and out. One couple came in a 20-year-old vehicle and another couple in a 4-wheel drive that still had the temporary plates. Others pulled and parked their Hyundais, Fords and Chevys (I love cars).

Thirty-seven people, carrying beach towels or lawn chairs, found a place in the yard to stow their stuff. That “stuff” was more than water bottles and sunglasses; it was the words of a customer who chewed them out right before they left work, the sorrow of a spouse who has left them alone, the angst of losing a job, the anxiety of living in a world that hates, the exhaustion of chasing after toddlers and the sadness of loneliness because they are here in Wyoming without friends and family.

It was heavy stuff they were carrying. And for a couple hours they chose to lay it down. Which is hard for all of us to do because it’s what we are familiar with and sometimes it is what defines us. However, each person, in their own way, laid down their “stuff” for a bit. We had the opportunity to laugh and play and tell snippets of our stories.