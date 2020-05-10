Rudkin: Learn to leave the room

I’ll never forget the morning of our baby’s wedding. She had gotten up early and was already outside looking around the area where she’d make her vows. Her bridesmaids were showing up one by one and the photographer was on her way.

The guys were setting up chairs and there was quite a tornado of activity at the house.

Temporarily, the house was quiet and I walked into her room and stood. I was awash with memories of a little girl playing on the floor, a teen looking at her phone, three friends sleeping in the same queen-sized bed, cousins swapping stories, and eventually the young women who would be her sisters-in-law laughed with her in that room. This was a place of much laughter, shared secrets, a few tears and I knew she’d never sleep in that room again as the little girl her dad and I have nurtured, protected, and loved.

I walked over to her bed, leaned over and pulled up the sheets, and then the blanket. While running my hands over the bed to smooth out out the wrinkles, I prayed for her and the man who had won her heart. I pulled the comforter up and whispered, “God, help me give her away graciously.”

As I placed the pillows against the headboard, I thanked God for the gift of motherhood and then I turned slowly, and I left the room.