Rudkin: Learn to leave the room

Today, we give “nod” to our moms who have the monumental job of managing and shaping humanity.
What you do every day, all sandwiches you make matter, the kissing of boo boos matter, the storytelling, the walks, the talks, the play dough, the lifting, the running, matters. And as your kids get older, the driving lessons, the late night talks, the difficult discipline? It all matters.
But there is a time in every day when we must say goodnight and leave the room.
Obviously, we need to leave our kid’s rooms at night to let them sleep, to re-energize and re-calibrate. More importantly, in that simple act of shutting off the lights and walking away, we are symbolically transferring our control to God. We are believing that the Lord God, the good Father, will command his armies to stand watch over our tribe while we rest.
Part of your job as mom is to teach your children to trust God...to experience rest in Him alone...just as you do when you leave the room.
Moms, there will be many nights after everyone is sleeping when you will replay the “failures” of the day — a short reply, a yell, a yank of the arm. Some nights it will feel like maybe you’ve failed more than you’ve done well. I remember those regrets.
Thankfully, days turn into nights and we have the opportunity to leave the hours of these days behind and trust that we will have a new day to try it again.
I’ll never forget the morning of our baby’s wedding. She had gotten up early and was already outside looking around the area where she’d make her vows. Her bridesmaids were showing up one by one and the photographer was on her way.
The guys were setting up chairs and there was quite a tornado of activity at the house.
Temporarily, the house was quiet and I walked into her room and stood. I was awash with memories of a little girl playing on the floor, a teen looking at her phone, three friends sleeping in the same queen-sized bed, cousins swapping stories, and eventually the young women who would be her sisters-in-law laughed with her in that room. This was a place of much laughter, shared secrets, a few tears and I knew she’d never sleep in that room again as the little girl her dad and I have nurtured, protected, and loved.
I walked over to her bed, leaned over and pulled up the sheets, and then the blanket. While running my hands over the bed to smooth out out the wrinkles, I prayed for her and the man who had won her heart. I pulled the comforter up and whispered, “God, help me give her away graciously.”
As I placed the pillows against the headboard, I thanked God for the gift of motherhood and then I turned slowly, and I left the room.
My mom “left the room” one final time three years ago. As the time of her passing crept up on us, we cried some tears. We held hands, and washed her feet, we told stories, we sang songs over her, and we celebrated her life.
It was difficult and beautiful. But because she had taught us to trust the good and loving God, when it was time, with a winsome grace that defined her life, she was able to say, “Goodnight... and she left the room.”
It was her last lesson, and perhaps, her most important.
