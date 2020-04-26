Rudkin: Learning from our littles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘Children are to be seen, not heard.”

Did you ever hear this statement when you were a child?

Honestly, I think that type of parenting philosophy was a generational norm of the 1960s and ‘70s. I heard it a few times. This “directive” was typically explained when the three of us kids were trapped in the backseat of the family car. My dad was always driving and my mom would look over her shoulder and give us “the word” about how to behave while being guests at someone else’s home.

Seen, but not heard.

I don’t remember ever being upset about that or thinking our parents were cruel. We just understood that the world did not revolve around us.

We live in a wildly different culture today. Kids are pretty much the center of our universe.

I imagine we could have a healthy debate if that is a good philosophy or bad one. Still, I do know that we adults should “see” our kids and “hear” them, too.

I think we can learn a few lessons from the “littles” in our lives.

Our tiny 23-month-old toddler is teaching, or at least reminding, me of truth, all the time.