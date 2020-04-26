Rudkin: Learning from our littles

‘Children are to be seen, not heard.”
Did you ever hear this statement when you were a child?
Honestly, I think that type of parenting philosophy was a generational norm of the 1960s and ‘70s. I heard it a few times. This “directive” was typically explained when the three of us kids were trapped in the backseat of the family car. My dad was always driving and my mom would look over her shoulder and give us “the word” about how to behave while being guests at someone else’s home.
Seen, but not heard.
I don’t remember ever being upset about that or thinking our parents were cruel. We just understood that the world did not revolve around us.
We live in a wildly different culture today. Kids are pretty much the center of our universe.
I imagine we could have a healthy debate if that is a good philosophy or bad one. Still, I do know that we adults should “see” our kids and “hear” them, too.
I think we can learn a few lessons from the “littles” in our lives.
Our tiny 23-month-old toddler is teaching, or at least reminding, me of truth, all the time.
For example, our Finlee habitually enjoys the seemingly inconsequential pleasures of life — sucking crushed ice on a hot day, an ant scurrying across the sidewalk and chewing one M&M at a time.
The other day we went outside and the meadowlarks were singing the melody of spring. She stopped, raised her eyebrows and she glanced around at me with absolute joy, “Bird. Chirp?”
When did I forget to listen to those songbirds sing?
Later, we walked slowly (because she had to collect small twigs as we crossed the yard) to a bench near the creek. With sun on our faces, we sat, her miniature feet swinging while she babbled and pointed at the rushing water. “Fish? Fish?” she asked.
Within minutes, curiosity tugging at her, she crawled down and headed to the water. She paused a moment to cautiously consider the slowly moving water and then she squatted to touch it. When I threw a rock, the disturbed water danced and a single drop pirouetted on her flushed cheek. She giggled out loud.
When did I forget to delight in the splashes of surprise?
This afternoon Finlee (and her parents) stopped by for a few minutes. The green grapes on the table immediately caught her eye. I cut a couple of them up and when I gave them to her she said, “Tank you, Mimi.” Her uncle sat on the floor with her and she enthusiastically gave him “hugs” when they left. When her mom said, “Hey Finlee. Look at Mommy. We have to go in 5 minutes,” she looked straight at her and said, “OK mommy.”
When did I forget to say thank you, to love lavishly those who love me, listen attentively and agree without argument?
I am mesmerized by the antics of this tiny human. I love how she plays and runs and rests. I could watch her all day long. God is using her to help me slow down and enjoy the simple things. She reminds me to be curious and hopeful. She reminds me to listen closely, to obey unquestionably, to trust easily, to “get over it” quickly.
This “little” is not only seen, but she is being heard; I have some important life skills to relearn.
