Rudkin: Love the mess

It’s the day after Christmas.
Everyone slept late; except our new son-in-law who had to be back to work this morning. But all is quiet in the house right now. I am surrounded by stacks of Amazon boxes destined for the recycle center and discarded bows of every color that will be packed away for next year.
Displayed a bit haphazardly around our great room are wedding photos printed on canvas, stocking stuffers of various kinds, a personal sauna and remote control cars, even though our sons are grown adult men. I also see Nerf darts scattered from our traditional Nerf war we have first thing Christmas morning.
Our house is a mess and I typically hate messes. (I don’t enjoy clutter at all unless it’s books piled high in my office.)
But I’m kind of lovin’ this mess.
This mess represents a day of laughter, of giving in generosity and receiving in gratitude. This mess represents hours spent will all 6 of our adult kids: 3 we raised with all the love we could muster and 3 that they chose and now, we embrace as our own. This mess represents our dynamite grand daughter who is 19 months old and delighting us with her endless activity of discovery. This mess represents 2 healthy parents and the 2 they love.
It’s a glorious mess and today, in this quiet moment, I am lovin’ the mess.
There is a sense of peace in this mess.
There is no scrambling.
There is no hustle.
There is no deadline.
There is no anger or hurt or unmet expectations. Just peace.
I am one thankful woman this morning, sitting in the middle of a mess.
But, I know the day is new. The sun is barely warming the air and attempting to scare away the snow that is lightly falling. I know that where there are humans and jobs and responsibilities there are messes that need to be cleaned up.
In fact, this mess I’m living in will have to be cleaned up soon.
But still, there should be a time to take a deep breath and recount the beauty that is found in the mess.
For me today, this mess means that last night, instead of madly cleaning, we played games and ate corn dogs and pizza bites at 9 o’clock. There was lots of hilarity.
This mess means I took time to sit in my new heated wonderland while chatting it up with our kids. There was serenity.
This mess means that our granddaughter toddled around exploring and I “toddled” with her. I got to see life through her eyes; it was extraordinary.
I am lovin’ the mess.
By the time you read this our present mess will be cleaned up. But just like you, I will have another “mess” and another and another. The lesson for me this Christmas is to take a few minutes and love the mess.
