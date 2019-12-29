Rudkin: Love the mess

There is a sense of peace in this mess.

There is no scrambling.

There is no hustle.

There is no deadline.

There is no anger or hurt or unmet expectations. Just peace.

I am one thankful woman this morning, sitting in the middle of a mess.

But, I know the day is new. The sun is barely warming the air and attempting to scare away the snow that is lightly falling. I know that where there are humans and jobs and responsibilities there are messes that need to be cleaned up.

In fact, this mess I’m living in will have to be cleaned up soon.

But still, there should be a time to take a deep breath and recount the beauty that is found in the mess.

For me today, this mess means that last night, instead of madly cleaning, we played games and ate corn dogs and pizza bites at 9 o’clock. There was lots of hilarity.

This mess means I took time to sit in my new heated wonderland while chatting it up with our kids. There was serenity.