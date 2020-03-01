Rudkin: May we choose rightly

Mutai won the race by running well and by the noble choice of a fellow runner.

Some people, in fact most people, applauded Anaya for his honorable sportsmanship.

Everyone, except his coach, former world champion Spanish distance runner Martin Fiz.

“It was a very good gesture of honesty,” says Fiz. “A gesture of the kind that isn’t made anymore. Or rather, of the kind that has never been made. A gesture that I myself wouldn’t have made. I certainly would have taken advantage of it to win.”

In another interview, Fiz said that the gesture was one of a good person but not a good competitor. The coach was not happy with Anaya’s decision.

I imagine there are many people who hold the same perspective as the coach did that day — his star runner chose second place. Somehow, we have come to believe that first is the most important place to be, even if we don’t deserve it.

Our culture promotes winning over character. We applaud “stars” even though they do awful things off the court or field: rape, hitting their girlfriends/wives, sleeping around with hundreds of groupies.

It’s crazy.