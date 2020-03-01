Rudkin: May we choose rightly

There was a chill in the air and a palpable excitement as the cheering crowd saw the runners nearing the end of the long race. And then there was an audible gasp as the fans stood frozen mid ovation.
On December 2, 2012, Iván Fernández Anaya, a Spanish long distance runner was competing in a cross-country race in Burlada, Navarre. He was running second behind the race leader, Kenyan Abel Mutai, by a significant distance. This was an important race as Mutai was the bronze medalist in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the London Olympics, and it would be quite an upset if he could beat him. As the two men entered the finishing straight, Anaya saw the Kenyan runner begin to slow, looking at his watch as to check his time. The obvious winner mistakenly thought that he had crossed the finished line.
Of course, Fernández Anaya quickly caught up with him and realized his competitor’s mistake. So instead of racing on ahead to win, Anaya slowed, staying a few steps behind as he encouraged the Kenyan to the finish line.
The crowd was stunned. What? Who does that kind of thing?
“I didn’t deserve to win it,” said 24-year-old Fernández Anaya. “I did what I had to do. He was the rightful winner. He created a gap that I couldn’t have closed if he hadn’t made a mistake. As soon as I saw he was stopping, I knew I wasn’t going to pass him.”
Mutai won the race by running well and by the noble choice of a fellow runner.
Some people, in fact most people, applauded Anaya for his honorable sportsmanship.
Everyone, except his coach, former world champion Spanish distance runner Martin Fiz.
“It was a very good gesture of honesty,” says Fiz. “A gesture of the kind that isn’t made anymore. Or rather, of the kind that has never been made. A gesture that I myself wouldn’t have made. I certainly would have taken advantage of it to win.”
In another interview, Fiz said that the gesture was one of a good person but not a good competitor. The coach was not happy with Anaya’s decision.
I imagine there are many people who hold the same perspective as the coach did that day — his star runner chose second place. Somehow, we have come to believe that first is the most important place to be, even if we don’t deserve it.
Our culture promotes winning over character. We applaud “stars” even though they do awful things off the court or field: rape, hitting their girlfriends/wives, sleeping around with hundreds of groupies.
It’s crazy.
And it’s especially crazy when people who claim to love God do the same selfish, out-of-control things. For we find the opposite in the teachings of Jesus. He taught us that the first will be last, the last will be first. He encouraged a way of living that instructs us that to live is to die, to turn the other cheek when wronged, to walk the extra mile.
Jesus didn’t just talk about this upside-down kind of life. He lived it when he willingly crawled onto the cross to die for his friends... and us.
I don’t know if Anaya loves God, but he certainly did the right thing for the right reason. May we choose so rightly.
