Rudkin: Present in a powerful way

Twenty years ago the air in Yellowstone was cold and clear; this time it was dry, warm and smoky. Twenty years ago I remember the stillness and the feeling of being a tiny insignificant speck in a stunning setting of one of God’s greatest masterpieces; this time I experienced gratefulness, irritation, inspiration and exhaustion in the midst of intermittent awe. Then, we rode bundled up in helmets and snow clothes; this time we walked (a lot) in shorts and flip flops.

In January 2001, we seemed to be a party of friends/family alone in the wilderness; this time, we were with our adult kids and surrounded by a crowd of nations. Last time we retreated to a large lodge to eat meals together and sit in the hot tubs to soak away our aches. This time, we had to mask up to go near the restaurant, stand on affixed circles 6 feet away from strangers and then find a place to sit outside to gobble up our food before the bears could catch a whiff of it. (Actually, no bear sightings... at all. And did you know that you can no longer fish off of Fishing Bridge?)

I realize these ramblings must seem that of an elderly person remembering the “good old days” and that might be a little true.