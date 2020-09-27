Rudkin: Present in a powerful way

Mud pots and towering trees. Well-worn boardwalks and rocky trails. Endless acres of rarely walked territory and paved paths walked my millions. Dark, somewhat smelly, porta potties and luminous spouting geysers. Picnic areas, parking spots for hundreds and a lake so large it looks like the Pacific Ocean.
Yellowstone National Park sports it all with just a “few” people, from all over the world, thrown in to make it interesting.
A couple of weeks ago we took a long weekend and visited this, our country’s first designated national park.
I hadn’t been to Yellowstone in years. In fact, I very clearly remember my last trip 20 years ago. We snowmobiled into the park that January. Glittering snow blanketed every surface. Miles and miles of unspoiled beauty surrounded us. When we stopped to warm ourselves by a bubbling mud pot, our breath would freeze, hang in the air and slowly dissipate begrudgingly. The blue, tented skies stretched east and west and the evergreens draped in a freshly fallen coat of snow stood as proud sentinels along the trails we rode. It was perfect, unsullied, spectacular.
It seemed as if we were all alone in this massive wilderness. We only met one other small group of adventurers the first day we snowmobiled.
This summer’s trip was such a vastly different experience. Of course, the park has changed purely because so many people travel to see the sights. So, only at one potty stop and one short (beautiful) side hike did we find ourselves alone.
Twenty years ago the air in Yellowstone was cold and clear; this time it was dry, warm and smoky. Twenty years ago I remember the stillness and the feeling of being a tiny insignificant speck in a stunning setting of one of God’s greatest masterpieces; this time I experienced gratefulness, irritation, inspiration and exhaustion in the midst of intermittent awe. Then, we rode bundled up in helmets and snow clothes; this time we walked (a lot) in shorts and flip flops.
In January 2001, we seemed to be a party of friends/family alone in the wilderness; this time, we were with our adult kids and surrounded by a crowd of nations. Last time we retreated to a large lodge to eat meals together and sit in the hot tubs to soak away our aches. This time, we had to mask up to go near the restaurant, stand on affixed circles 6 feet away from strangers and then find a place to sit outside to gobble up our food before the bears could catch a whiff of it. (Actually, no bear sightings... at all. And did you know that you can no longer fish off of Fishing Bridge?)
I realize these ramblings must seem that of an elderly person remembering the “good old days” and that might be a little true.
However, though the trips were markedly different, some things remain the same in Yellowstone: the breathtaking beauty of the Canyon (and her enormous waterfalls), the mind-boggling wonder of the 10-story deep hot water springs and the age-old geysers gurgling and spitting and displaying.
The mountains stand steady, the rivers flow untamed, the mud pots bubble. Each place, both times, drew my mind to God, the wildly creative artist who left His fingerprints all over Yellowstone. God, in that place of unparalleled splendor, reminded me that he is never void of energy, never short on ideas, never lacking in power. He is good, always has been, and that he is still present... in a powerful way.
