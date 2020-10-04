Rudkin: Someone new

My new someone, my new love, my son’s son, my grandson.

I tucked his little tiny body against mine and studied his newborn face. I began musing as every grandmother does: Look at his perfectly round head (I guess it’s a logical place to start). Who does he look like? His nose is so cute. He has his mother’s hair and it looks like he has his dad’s ears. His fingers are long and look at his feet! He’ll grow into those, too.

But then, when everyone was telling stories and his momma was talking about the nurses and labor, I started to wonder: Who do I hold in my arms? What will he be like? Will he be outgoing? Or shy? Will he be an athlete? Will he like words? Will he be a leader? Will he be gentle? Kind? Brave?

Unexpectedly, my heart constricted and it hurt a little. I took a deep breath because I knew that this miniature human would experience pain, of some kind, in this world. And that, smack dab in the middle of my joy, hurt.

But right about then he yawned, I was back to admiring his perfection.

And praying.

I prayed that God would begin to shape a heart that feels deeply for those around him. I prayed that he would grow to be a man of conviction and one who has the courage to live boldly what he believes.