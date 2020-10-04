Rudkin: Someone new

I have met someone new. He isn’t a big guy, he doesn’t say much and he’s, well, completely dependent and vulnerable.
I’ve known for a couple of months that this exact day was coming. I have looked forward to it but have tried not to spend too much time imagining our first encounter.
I worked at home that day. so I sported jammie pants, a sweatshirt and baseball cap most of the day. But as the appointed hour drew closer, I began getting ready. I prepared to meet the one who would change my life...again.
I suppose he really wouldn’t have cared if I showered, put on make-up or pulled on jeans and a soft green shirt. But I wanted to meet this particular guy looking respectable and, maybe, even pretty.
With my heart racing a bit, I walked up to the door, knocked lightly and let myself in. Before I could get to him, see him face-to-face, hold him, I was intercepted by his older sister. She had questions for me and she offered me a brightly-colored candy corn, which I obliged as she popped one in her mouth, too.
While engaged with his gregarious sister, I snuck a glance at him.
He was comfortable and content to wait on me. (Or, maybe, he didn’t even notice I was there.) But finally, when his sister was preoccupied for a moment with her new magnetic board, I took him in my arms.
My new someone, my new love, my son’s son, my grandson.
I tucked his little tiny body against mine and studied his newborn face. I began musing as every grandmother does: Look at his perfectly round head (I guess it’s a logical place to start). Who does he look like? His nose is so cute. He has his mother’s hair and it looks like he has his dad’s ears. His fingers are long and look at his feet! He’ll grow into those, too.
But then, when everyone was telling stories and his momma was talking about the nurses and labor, I started to wonder: Who do I hold in my arms? What will he be like? Will he be outgoing? Or shy? Will he be an athlete? Will he like words? Will he be a leader? Will he be gentle? Kind? Brave?
Unexpectedly, my heart constricted and it hurt a little. I took a deep breath because I knew that this miniature human would experience pain, of some kind, in this world. And that, smack dab in the middle of my joy, hurt.
But right about then he yawned, I was back to admiring his perfection.
And praying.
I prayed that God would begin to shape a heart that feels deeply for those around him. I prayed that he would grow to be a man of conviction and one who has the courage to live boldly what he believes.
I prayed that, no matter where his journey took him, he would always know that he is loved.
It was so good to finally meet my “new” someone. This Mimi just got happier and more determined... to pray.
