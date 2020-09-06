Rudkin: Take a walk with a two-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not long ago my two-year-old granddaughter and I spent about an hour wandering her neighborhood. I needed to stretch my back and she needed activity. I would have gladly stretched out on the floor with the TV on. However, her mom and dad very dutifully limit her Baby Bum watch time. And I get why they do it. I’m as bad as Finlee, I can easily get sucked into mindlessly singing nursery rhymes.

So out we went to embark on an outdoor adventure. But before I could shut the front door, Finlee was overjoyed to see an ant. “Catch it Mimi, catch it.” So I squatted down and tried to catch the ant (without killing it). Waddling like a duck all around the porch I finally caught it. She studied its tiny body, legs flaying madly and then she said, “Put down, Mimi.”

We managed to descend the front steps and Finlee stopped at the river rocks that defines their landscaping. She looked discerningly at those rocks and then picked one up and handed it to me. She then studied the rocks again and picked up another one. “Throw it, Mimi.” I obeyed and she followed suit.

We repeated that simple act many, many times.