Rudkin: Take a walk with a two-year-old

Not long ago my two-year-old granddaughter and I spent about an hour wandering her neighborhood. I needed to stretch my back and she needed activity. I would have gladly stretched out on the floor with the TV on. However, her mom and dad very dutifully limit her Baby Bum watch time. And I get why they do it. I’m as bad as Finlee, I can easily get sucked into mindlessly singing nursery rhymes.
So out we went to embark on an outdoor adventure. But before I could shut the front door, Finlee was overjoyed to see an ant. “Catch it Mimi, catch it.” So I squatted down and tried to catch the ant (without killing it). Waddling like a duck all around the porch I finally caught it. She studied its tiny body, legs flaying madly and then she said, “Put down, Mimi.”
We managed to descend the front steps and Finlee stopped at the river rocks that defines their landscaping. She looked discerningly at those rocks and then picked one up and handed it to me. She then studied the rocks again and picked up another one. “Throw it, Mimi.” I obeyed and she followed suit.
We repeated that simple act many, many times.
A half-hour later we moved on to check out these large, rusty metal antelope posed in the common area of their neighborhood. At least, I wanted to inspect them up close. She was more interested in the birds flying overhead. “Tweet! Tweet!”
I was mesmerized by the wonder on her face. She was so delighted with something I typically find so common.
We climbed on a couple of “big” rocks and she tenderly touched the leaves on a bush.
After about 40 minutes we were still just across the street from her house. In a last-ditch effort to cover some territory, I coaxed her into moving down the street a bit. But then we came to a crack in the sidewalk. She bent over to scrutinize the mud and then stuck her fingers into it.
Yep, we squatted there for another 10 minutes.
We headed home after that (back across the street) and she picked a dandelion with great delight.
We played in the mud, we watched birds, we jumped off rocks, we threw rocks, we walked (maybe 20 yards), sniffed weeds and we touched everything.
Not one rock or leaf or bird in the sky would have caught the attention of a grown adult. They were imperfect, average, nothing of much import. Yet, this little, tiny human, experiencing much of life for the first time, found it all captivating.
So did I. When I looked more closely.
I could see a faded streak of blue running through the rock she handed me. The yellow of the dandelion was strikingly confident. The leaves, held up to the sun, displayed a fusion of tiny, life-carrying veins.
The beauty, when I took a moment to study it, was stunning.
There are days I simply miss the marvelous. I either have my head down looking at a phone or computer. Or, I’m too consumed with the temporal issues of today that I forget to look at the forever value of the person sitting with me.
Do you need a little reminding of how glorious this world is? Take a walk with a two-year-old.
