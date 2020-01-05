Rudkin: The extraordinary trip of grace

He wore the pass but he never used the pass.

History says he struggled with losing territory to the white man but that he was a diplomat and even, had good relationships with officials. He knew that life was changing and acted to protect his people by lobbying on their behalf. But I wonder what kept him from using his free pass ?

Was it fear? Was it stubbornness? Was it pride? What was it?

Like Crowfoot, each of us have been presented with a pass, and entry ticket to take a ride... an adventure in this new year.

When God sent his son into the world he meant for us to have life, and have it abundantly. It was a bold move for Jesus to step into this world to offer that kind of invitation to “ride” the good life of peace and joy in all circumstances.

Jesus walked a postage sized area of land during his 33 years of life but he meant to give every person, of every generation, a free pass to get on the train of grace that would take us to unimaginable unknown places.