Rudkin: The extraordinary trip of grace

He was a mighty warrior and chief. He was fierce when angered but generous with grace. He was noted for being both a listener and an orator. He was charismatic; leading his men into battle when necessary and negotiating peace whenever possible (he must have had lots of practice; he had 10 wives). He was a gifted diplomat who fought proudly for the First Nation of Canada’s people but also knew that he must find a peaceful solution of compromise with those who had immigrated and expanded into his territory.
His name was Isapo Muxika but more commonly known as Crowfoot. He was the chief of the Siksika Indian tribe of Canada during a time of great violence.
With dreams of connecting the vast lands of Canada the Canadian Pacific Railroad was plotted and designed. They needed to run through Crowfoot’s territory and so, the Canadian government approached Crowfoot with an offer. There was much debate and naturally, some resistance and finally a treaty.
As part of the deal the Canadian Pacific Railroad gave Crowfoot a lifetime pass to ride anywhere the tracks were laid. This pass was placed in a beautiful case and given ceremoniously to proud chief. It was said that Crowfoot carried that case around his neck for the rest of his life. That pass gave him the freedom to go wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted.
Crazy thing? Crowfoot never climbed on the train that could have taken him all over the great land of Canada.
He wore the pass but he never used the pass.
History says he struggled with losing territory to the white man but that he was a diplomat and even, had good relationships with officials. He knew that life was changing and acted to protect his people by lobbying on their behalf. But I wonder what kept him from using his free pass ?
Was it fear? Was it stubbornness? Was it pride? What was it?
Like Crowfoot, each of us have been presented with a pass, and entry ticket to take a ride... an adventure in this new year.
When God sent his son into the world he meant for us to have life, and have it abundantly. It was a bold move for Jesus to step into this world to offer that kind of invitation to “ride” the good life of peace and joy in all circumstances.
Jesus walked a postage sized area of land during his 33 years of life but he meant to give every person, of every generation, a free pass to get on the train of grace that would take us to unimaginable unknown places.
In fact, it’s ours now to accept. Lots of people refuse the gift. And, lots of us take the pass (the promises of God) and we quote the promises, we frame the promises, we post them on Facebook and Instagram but we never show our pass and jump on the train. We never take the trip of complete surrender to the greatest love offered us.
Every one of us will have, in the next 365 days, numerous opportunities to take our life time “pass”and jump on the “train.” Don’t carry the pass around your neck, slip it off and take the extraordinary trip of grace.
