Rudkin: The grave does not have the final say

I think that was about the time the guy behind me spilled his 100-ounce beer (I spent the rest of the night with my feet in a puddle).

It was stunning to witness the adoring fans turn into a hissing crowd of haters... all in the matter of an hour.

It reminds me of another crowd who shouted praises one minute and began hurling insults the next.

According to the eyewitness accounts, Jesus had just previously called the dead man Lazarus out of a grave and had dinner with a super sinful short guy, Zaccheus.

The people adored Jesus. He was saving them in a myriad of different ways. He had healed the sick, he had given sight to the blind, and he had cast out demons. He had walked on water, turned water into wine and had fed thousands with a few fish and couple loaves of bread.

Jesus had given them hope. In that moment, they believed Jesus was their long awaited savior, their rescuer, their king.

So, naturally, when he was heading towards the nation’s capital, Jerusalem, they began singing and shouting and raising their hands in praise. They threw off their coats and threw down palm branches to make a path into the city. He was majesty on a donkey, his feet could not touch the dirt where the common walked. The people were throwing a party.