Rudkin: The grave does not have the final say

The crowd was going crazy with excitement. There was lots of laughter, a plethora of blue and orange, hundreds of number one “fingers” held high and thousands of people jumping to their feet and throwing their hands in the air. It took me a minute to see what was happening: the crowd’s wild cheering looked like The Wave of our high school years, but on steroids.
Initiated in one particular place in the huge stadium, thousands of grown adults, business men, little league coaches, moms of tots, teachers, preachers and carpenters, jumped up and started yelling and then quickly sat down, mesmerized as The Wave swept, section by section, around the entire stadium.
And that was before the Broncos ran onto the field.
When they came onto the field, the roar was deafening. People were screaming and jumping and clapping. They were drinking beer (and spilling it) and eating popcorn. It was one large, loud 76,000-person party.
Until the Broncos started losing.
Then the place grew quiet as the opposing team advanced down the field, seemingly unopposed, and scored. When the Broncos missed a field goal, the crowd moaned.
All of a sudden, the energy in the crowd turned. They became restless, booing, and some started shouting crass expletives to express their displeasure.
I think that was about the time the guy behind me spilled his 100-ounce beer (I spent the rest of the night with my feet in a puddle).
It was stunning to witness the adoring fans turn into a hissing crowd of haters... all in the matter of an hour.
It reminds me of another crowd who shouted praises one minute and began hurling insults the next.
According to the eyewitness accounts, Jesus had just previously called the dead man Lazarus out of a grave and had dinner with a super sinful short guy, Zaccheus.
The people adored Jesus. He was saving them in a myriad of different ways. He had healed the sick, he had given sight to the blind, and he had cast out demons. He had walked on water, turned water into wine and had fed thousands with a few fish and couple loaves of bread.
Jesus had given them hope. In that moment, they believed Jesus was their long awaited savior, their rescuer, their king.
So, naturally, when he was heading towards the nation’s capital, Jerusalem, they began singing and shouting and raising their hands in praise. They threw off their coats and threw down palm branches to make a path into the city. He was majesty on a donkey, his feet could not touch the dirt where the common walked. The people were throwing a party.
Until the Romans arrested him.
Within days their cheers fell silent, their praises turned into quiet questioning. Doubt, speculation, fear crept into their minds and every conversation. And then the murmuring began.
The singing crowd would become the throng screaming: Crucify him! Crucify him.
We are a fickle bunch, aren’t we? Especially when things aren’t working out the way we think they should. We praise God when all is good in our lives. But when a child is hurt or a job is lost or a virus spreads, then we have a tendency to start murmuring. We start questioning him, begging him, getting angry with him. And we lose hope.
Our expectations are unmet... in the moment.
However, as witnessed in the Easter story, God never lets evil win, or sickness to forever cripple or for a virus to kill the spirit.
He always, always has a perfect plan and we must trust it.
So, keep on singing, keep on dancing, keep on shouting. Even the grave does not have the final say.
