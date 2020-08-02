Rudkin: The real question is not an easy answer

At the next stop the man got off the bus and Sussie never saw him again. She didn’t even know his name.

His ability to compassionately identify with Sussie’s terror, and act immediately, saved her life.

This man, the unnamed, risked his own life to save the woman’s life. If the Nazi soldiers had pushed back, demanded to see her papers, and if he’d been implicated in helping a Jew? He would have been thrown on that transport truck as well. And we all know that was a one-way ticket to horror.

This reminds me of a time when an expert in Jewish law once asked Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus always answered questions with a question, so he asked: What is in the law?

“Love God with your whole self and love your neighbor as yourself,” replied the leader.

Jesus nodded, “Do this and you will live.”

Wanting to justify himself (after all, he was an expert in the law), the Jewish leader pushed back. Wait... who is ‘my neighbor?’