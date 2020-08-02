Rudkin: The real question is not an easy answer

Sussie lived in Munich, Germany, during the rise of Nazi power. One day while riding on a public bus, Nazi SS soldiers armed with guns and unbridled privilege stopped the vehicle and demanded that all must show their “papers,” indicating that they were certified gentile Germans.
Anyone without those papers were ordered to leave the bus and board an SS transport truck.
Sussie was terrified.
Trembling, she leaned to whisper to the man, a strange, who sat beside her, “I don’t have the papers you have. I am a Jew. They are going to take me.”
Immediately, the man, with a look of derision, began berating her and shaking his head. “Stupid!” he exclaimed. “You stupid ..., I can’t stand to be near you! You cause me such trouble!”
The SS inquired what all the yelling was about. “Damn her,” the man shouted. “My wife has forgotten her papers again! I’m so fed up. She always does this!”
The soldiers laughed, as if identifying with the man’s frustration over his mindless wife. They moved on to check the papers of the others on the bus. Many men and women were taken from their seats, thrown down the aisle like a piece of junk luggage and loaded on the SS transport to hell.
But, Sussie was not one of them.
At the next stop the man got off the bus and Sussie never saw him again. She didn’t even know his name.
His ability to compassionately identify with Sussie’s terror, and act immediately, saved her life.
This man, the unnamed, risked his own life to save the woman’s life. If the Nazi soldiers had pushed back, demanded to see her papers, and if he’d been implicated in helping a Jew? He would have been thrown on that transport truck as well. And we all know that was a one-way ticket to horror.
This reminds me of a time when an expert in Jewish law once asked Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus always answered questions with a question, so he asked: What is in the law?
“Love God with your whole self and love your neighbor as yourself,” replied the leader.
Jesus nodded, “Do this and you will live.”
Wanting to justify himself (after all, he was an expert in the law), the Jewish leader pushed back. Wait... who is ‘my neighbor?’
So Jesus launched into the story about a man who had been walking alone on a notoriously dangerous road and was attacked and beaten. He was naked and half-dead when a priest came upon him. He quickly angled away from the bloodied man and walked on; apparently unmoved. Next, another religious man saw the man and he crossed to the other side of the path to distance himself from the beaten man.
Finally, a Samaritan, who the Jews relegated to the status of pond scum, walked by. And Jesus said, “When he saw the man’s condition, his heart went out to him.” The Samaritan disinfected the wounds, bandaged him up, settled him in an inn to recuperate and paid the bill.
Who is our neighbor? Sussie? The beaten-down man who has failed more than succeeded? The one who “falls off the wagon,” again? The lesbian who lives next door? The young man who hurts his wife?
According to Jesus, yes, they are our neighbors. The real question is who are you? How do you feel and how do you respond to someone who is hurting and desperate or simply inconvenient? Can you identify with them?
Do you do anything to help them? Or do you dismiss them and walk around them?
Yes, that’s the real question.
