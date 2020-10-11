Rudkin: There is good news

That’s news I’d like to hear.

So often in our day to day living we are overwhelmed with bad news, the stuff of our reality. It can look bleak.

This morning I began thinking of what I’d like to hear just once from our “news” media. Just once I’d love to hear that Democrat and Republican and Independent stood together against deceit. No more lies. No more cheating. No more twisting the truth to create an acceptable scenario.

I would love to hear, just once, Catholics, Protestants, and Jews agree that people are more important than ideologies and theology.

Honestly, today, I would love to hear someone, someone who really believes it and lives it, report on this:

The Lord God, the God who created you, who knew you personally before the dawn of time, loves you.

And His kind of love means that He is compassionate and gracious, and slow to anger. This God, the God of the ancients, is in the business of rescue and redemption. He takes that which should be forever wasted and completely restores.

He forgives all your craziness; that which you bring from your past and that which you have created all on your own.