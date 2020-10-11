Rudkin: There is good news

There was a time I regularly watched the local and national news. When my kids were young (and I was still making dinner every night) I’d flip on the TV while I cooked.
Honestly, I was regularly amused at our local broadcasts. So often we had “news” spots on hot topics like how to prepare for driving in the snow or that a street would be torn up and impassable for 3 months.
I’d shake my head and mumble, “It must be a slow news day, again.” Then I’d smile. “That’s what I love about Wyoming.”
No bad news is boring, hum drum news.
And then we have days (and months) like we have had recently: COVID-19 surges again, race relations are at an all time low, a former judge is charged with drug trafficking, a little girl is shot and killed by parent’s gun. Then, like icing on the cake, we have to watch our national politicians act like selfish and unacceptably rude children.
I’ve stopped watching the news. I don’t know, but maybe, I might start again when “Snowplows preparing for Winter” is the breaking news.
But seriously, wouldn’t it be great if just once a week we could hear all the feel good stories of life? Like the fact that 500+ people spent an hour and 1/2 to pack over 200,000 meals for families in Nicaragua. Or, that one group of people this week loaded the back of an entire SUV with groceries for Food for Thought.
That’s news I’d like to hear.
So often in our day to day living we are overwhelmed with bad news, the stuff of our reality. It can look bleak.
This morning I began thinking of what I’d like to hear just once from our “news” media. Just once I’d love to hear that Democrat and Republican and Independent stood together against deceit. No more lies. No more cheating. No more twisting the truth to create an acceptable scenario.
I would love to hear, just once, Catholics, Protestants, and Jews agree that people are more important than ideologies and theology.
Honestly, today, I would love to hear someone, someone who really believes it and lives it, report on this:
The Lord God, the God who created you, who knew you personally before the dawn of time, loves you.
And His kind of love means that He is compassionate and gracious, and slow to anger. This God, the God of the ancients, is in the business of rescue and redemption. He takes that which should be forever wasted and completely restores.
He forgives all your craziness; that which you bring from your past and that which you have created all on your own.
He chooses to heal, not just bandage up, that which has ravished your soul. And, to top it off, he longs to satisfy you with good things so that your mind and spirit will soar again like it did when you were young and strong and innocent.
If you are tired, worn out and burned out on religion... come to God and he will give you life. Real life. A life free from condemnation and long repayment plans. He will give you rest if you rely on him. He will teach you grace and he will walk with you, today and every day, helping you, guiding you, empowering you, freeing you.
It’s the news I need to hear today... it’s the news of truth and hope. It’s the news of God for us and with us. It’s the good news.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!