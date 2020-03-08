Rudkin: Unforgettable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Later that day, each of my kids and their spouses sent me messages on one long group text remembering mom.

They wrote things like this: One of my fondest memories was when I was in the ER and as soon as she came in, she walked straight over to my bed and started rubbing my feet. I’m pretty sure she massaged my feet for an hour until I got moved into an actual room. Then she made a comment about me needing to shave my legs in classic grandma Marilyn fashion. Smiley face.

I cried and laughed. And then another wrote: I don’t have a specific moment as much as a collection of images when I think of her. I see a huge smile, open arms, a big hug, and then her taking care of everyone around her. I feel like that was every moment with Marilyn. Love and joy and big hugs. You always felt wanted and irreplaceable if she was there.

I think I audibly sighed and then came another text: