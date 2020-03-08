Rudkin: Unforgettable

How do you capture a person’s essence in a handful of pictures? How many photos would it take to communicate what she loved, what she talked about, who she’d give her life for, what she easily gave away in life and what she kept close, even in the end?
February was the anniversary of my mom’s death. One day I was desperate to feel her close. I called my parent’s landline just so I could hear her voice. One night I hungrily scrolled through the photos on my phone searching for images of my mom. I have over 10,000 images on my phone, so finding the ones I knew were there was time consuming.
However, I did find some. Most coaxed a smile in my nostalgic reverence and some made me laugh out loud. Mom smiled often; so photos permanently caught that smile. She loved family more than anything. So any posed or candid shot with us kids, or our kids, in it reflected the unfeigned joy she found in us.
Mom enjoyed traveling and was happiest when we did it together. So those captured images of us in Israel, Germany, Italy and on a house boat on Lake Powell were true reflections of happiness.
The photos tucked away in the unfathomable “cloud” of my phone helped me remember mom. But it was somewhat unsatisfactory. So the morning of the anniversary day of her death, I grabbed a DP and stopped in at my dad’s house. I knew he’d want to talk about her, too. We had a few misty eyed minutes together and then the schedules of our lives nudged us to move on.
Later that day, each of my kids and their spouses sent me messages on one long group text remembering mom.
They wrote things like this: One of my fondest memories was when I was in the ER and as soon as she came in, she walked straight over to my bed and started rubbing my feet. I’m pretty sure she massaged my feet for an hour until I got moved into an actual room. Then she made a comment about me needing to shave my legs in classic grandma Marilyn fashion. Smiley face.
I cried and laughed. And then another wrote: I don’t have a specific moment as much as a collection of images when I think of her. I see a huge smile, open arms, a big hug, and then her taking care of everyone around her. I feel like that was every moment with Marilyn. Love and joy and big hugs. You always felt wanted and irreplaceable if she was there.
I think I audibly sighed and then came another text:
The first memory that floods my mind is the first time I visited Casper in the summer and we went to Alcova in the big 5th wheel with all the cousins. She disappeared for a while and came back riding a rented jet ski. I am 100% sure my jaw hit the floor. Neither of my grandmas would be paid to ride one of those. Her joyful laugh when she saw my face and her excitement in sharing those days with all of us are forever in my heart. She just loved fun and laughing and wanted EVERYONE to have fun and make memories together.
I am so thankful for the photos that caught the brightness of my mom’s smile, for the talk with the man she loved without reservation and the written words my kids shared about who she was to them. Together they helped me remember my mom who loved us so well.
Please, don’t forget to remember today. Remembering is an important spiritual ritual because it causes us to hit pause, to give consideration, to give thanks and to recommit to live life in a meaningful, unforgettable way.
