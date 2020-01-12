Rudkin: Welcome to the neighborhood

I didn’t watch TV much when I was a kid. If I wasn’t helping my mom, then I was outside playing. My parents didn’t think television was awful; they just thought kids should be active.

However, the first time Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers) saw a TV, while home from college on break, he was smitten. He immediately saw how it could be used for good and that he wanted to be a part of this fascinating new industry.

After graduating magna cum laude from Rollins College, Fred Rogers jumped into television as an assistant manager for NBC in New York. In 1953, he was hired to do programming in Pittsburgh for a recently launched community TV station. Within a few years, in 1962, Rogers would begin writing, producing and hosting “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Mr. Rogers was so passionate about this safe “neighborhood” for young children that he continued this work until 2001.

I’ve been reading his biography, “The Good Neighbor,” since seeing the movie before Christmas. Tom Hanks so brilliantly captures the essence of this immensely gifted and humble man. He, like each of us, was complex.

He grew up in an extremely wealthy family but never embraced that life for himself.