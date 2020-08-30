Rudkin: When you’re having one of those weeks

Do you ever just have one of those weeks? You know the kind I’m talking about: long delays in procedures that should be speedy, new mysterious aches in your well used body, the mature tree you’ve babied for years shriveling up, the engine light on your dashboard has just gone on.
I’ve had one of those weeks. At every turn there seems to be a new “challenge.”
In fact, on warm mornings, I bring my iPad and keyboard out to the back deck to write my column. It’s my happy place. Today, though a little smokey, is beautiful and cool.
Settling in at the table, I put up the umbrella and at least 20 moths flew out, one hitting me in the face. Ick. But no big deal. However, while I was shooing them all away a wasp, obviously nestled into the folds of the umbrella, decided to express his displeasure at being displaced. It stung me. And it hurt like a nasty penicillin shot.
Perfect, I thought, this bite is icing on the freakishly frustrating and irrationally emotional cake called my week! These kind of stings don’t just hurt but I am allergic, so now that area of my arm is about the size of a golf ball and fevered.
So I’m trying to write, in my happy place, with an ice pack on my arm.
Ever have days, weeks, months like this?
I’m sure you have.
What do we do with these days that turn into weeks? I’m not talking wasp bite days, but the days when we get a cancer diagnosis or our kid runs away or our job is eliminated?
What do we do with these kinds of days and weeks?
For me? I have to take deep breaths, physically and emotionally. For me, that means taking a moment to center my heart and mind. I am drawn to passages of scripture that remind me of who God is and what I believe about him. For example, I have even read this passage out loud this week and personalized it.
Tami, do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:28-31
If you’re having one of those weeks please hear these words too:
Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.
With man this (whatever that is for you) is impossible, but with God all things are possible.
Faith can move mountains.
We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the LORD, knowing that in the LORD your labor is not in vain.
You can do all things through him who strengthens you.
Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.
Take a breath, inhale the word of God. It puts everything in perspective... especially a wasp sting.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
