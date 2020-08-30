Rudkin: When you’re having one of those weeks

What do we do with these days that turn into weeks? I’m not talking wasp bite days, but the days when we get a cancer diagnosis or our kid runs away or our job is eliminated?

What do we do with these kinds of days and weeks?

For me? I have to take deep breaths, physically and emotionally. For me, that means taking a moment to center my heart and mind. I am drawn to passages of scripture that remind me of who God is and what I believe about him. For example, I have even read this passage out loud this week and personalized it.

Tami, do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:28-31

If you’re having one of those weeks please hear these words too:

Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.