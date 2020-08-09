Rudkin: Where we find joy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What does a life of joy look like? And if your joy has slipped away, how can you find it again?

Last week I had the opportunity to walk into a friend’s home, slip off my flip flops and sink into a comfy couch on her outside patio. A couple other girlfriends trickled in and we talked and talked. We shared the ups and downs of the past week. We laughed and we asked lots of questions of one another. There were intermittent moments of silence as we thought about some of the tough questions posed there on the patio.

There was touches of encouragement, hugs of happiness and smiles of “I see you and hear your heart.”

In those 90 minutes, sitting there with my “girls” I experienced great joy in the simplicity of a shared moment.

None of us needed a fancy restaurant or a vacation in the Caribbean ... we just needed each other.

It was pure joy.

In the movie “First Knight,” Lancelot is a highly skilled swordsman who fights for pay.

By accident he comes across a princess and her entourage under attack in the woods. In a rare moment of selflessness, he decides to act on her behalf. Quite taken by the princess, Guinevere, he later visits her in Camelot.