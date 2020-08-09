Rudkin: Where we find joy

What does a life of joy look like? And if your joy has slipped away, how can you find it again?
Last week I had the opportunity to walk into a friend’s home, slip off my flip flops and sink into a comfy couch on her outside patio. A couple other girlfriends trickled in and we talked and talked. We shared the ups and downs of the past week. We laughed and we asked lots of questions of one another. There were intermittent moments of silence as we thought about some of the tough questions posed there on the patio.
There was touches of encouragement, hugs of happiness and smiles of “I see you and hear your heart.”
In those 90 minutes, sitting there with my “girls” I experienced great joy in the simplicity of a shared moment.
None of us needed a fancy restaurant or a vacation in the Caribbean ... we just needed each other.
It was pure joy.
In the movie “First Knight,” Lancelot is a highly skilled swordsman who fights for pay.
By accident he comes across a princess and her entourage under attack in the woods. In a rare moment of selflessness, he decides to act on her behalf. Quite taken by the princess, Guinevere, he later visits her in Camelot.
While there Lancelot competes in the festival games. Lancelot runs the “gauntlet,” an impossible obstacle course of swinging boulders and axes. With amazing agility he beats the game.
King Arthur is curious about this unknown winner of games. In private, he asks him how he beat the gauntlet.
Lancelot explains that fear caused others to fail, but “I have nothing to lose, so what have I to fear?” He has no home and no family. Proudly he claims, “I live by my sword.”
As they walk toward the room that holds the Round Table, King Arthur tells Lancelot about the values of Camelot. “Here we believe that every life is precious, even the lives of strangers. If you must die, die serving something greater than yourself. Better still, live and serve.”
At the Round Table, where the High Council of Camelot meets, King Arthur tells him the table has no head or foot; they are all equal, even the King.
Lancelot reads the inscription on the table: “In serving each other we become free.”
King Arthur remarks: “That is the very heart of Camelot. Not these stones, timbers, towers, palaces. Burn them all, and Camelot lives on. Because it lives in us, it’s a belief we hold in our hearts.”
King Arthur invites Lancelot to stay in Camelot, but he declines.
As he’s leaving, King Arthur tells him: “Lancelot, just a thought. A man who fears nothing is a man who loves nothing. And if you love nothing, what joy is there in your life?”
It is in loving, which mandates serving and sacrificing, that we find great joy. Are you full of joy today? Perhaps if you have no joy, the more important question is, are you really loving?
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
