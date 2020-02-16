Rudkin: Word phobia

Did you know that word phobia is a thing? I understand acrophobia, the fear of heights (you could break a hip). I totally get arachnophobia, the fear of spiders (especially the ones with hairy legs). A fairly understandable phobia, ophidiophobia, the fear of snakes is an absolute no-brainer. I deeply relate to catoptrophobia, the fear of mirrors.
But the fear of words?
After further research, I discovered that the fear of words isn’t an “official” phobia. However, informally, logomisia, is a term for a irrational distaste for a particular word. Instead of calling it a phobia it is known as word aversion.
Linguistics professor Mark Liberman describes word aversion as a “feeling of intense, irrational distaste for the sound or sight of a particular word or phrase, not because it’s felt to be over-used or redundant or trendy, but simply because the word itself somehow feels unpleasant or even disgusting.”
In the Big Book of Gross Stuff, Bart King reports that the second-most hated word in the English language is moist. Interesting, maybe you’re freaking out right now just reading it? I certainly hope you are not eating “moist” cake as you’re perusing the paper.
Other top contenders for the most hated words: drool, suck, fecal matter, pus. Ick. The number one for the most despised word? Hate.
Can you think of a few words that make you feel nauseous or even disgusted?
I can’t really think of a word that makes me want to puke (except, maybe, the word “puke”). However, I do have a few words that trigger an almost visceral response of indignation in me.
Here are my words, in no specific order:
bigot: to be stubbornly and completely intolerant of any creed, belief or opinion that differs from one’s own.
apathy: the absence of passion, emotion or excitement.
porn: lewd writings, drawings, photographs that exploit women and twist minds.
human trafficking: the practice of illegally transporting people from one place to another for the purpose of sexually exploiting or forced labor.
I was smirking earlier about word aversion because I honestly couldn’t think of any particular words that totally gross me out. But the longer I have been thinking about the words that provokes emotion in me I’m understanding a bit more. When I contemplate or retell certain stories of bigotry my heart begins to race. Deep inside, I experience something simmering. I am not afraid, but I do feel disgust and outrage. Further, I begin thinking to myself, “Something needs to be done about this!”
And then, I feel... impotent to do anything about that situation. Which is depressing. So I stop thinking about it and do nothing.
This may be a dumbed-down summation of what goes on in my mind when I actually start to imagine and enter into the true meaning of what some words represent in this broken, hurting world... but it’s accurate.
Maybe you feel something similar when you hear the words addict or child abuse or rape or drunk or chauvinism.
We are disgusted. But, maybe more than anything, we are afraid. Aren’t we afraid of being powerless? Powerless to do something to change the horrific situation?
And that leads me to the thing I fear the very most: apathy. I fear that since I cannot do something significant to impact the problem, I will give into its darkness and that I will eventually feel nothing, numb.
I have apathyphobia.
What words disgust you, haunt you?
Do one thing today, just one, write an email, phone a congressman, insert yourself into a conversation to share your thoughts, stand up for someone else. Just do something! We cannot be afraid, for eventually, it leads to an apathetic dead heart.
