Rudkin: Word phobia

And then, I feel... impotent to do anything about that situation. Which is depressing. So I stop thinking about it and do nothing.

This may be a dumbed-down summation of what goes on in my mind when I actually start to imagine and enter into the true meaning of what some words represent in this broken, hurting world... but it’s accurate.

Maybe you feel something similar when you hear the words addict or child abuse or rape or drunk or chauvinism.

We are disgusted. But, maybe more than anything, we are afraid. Aren’t we afraid of being powerless? Powerless to do something to change the horrific situation?

And that leads me to the thing I fear the very most: apathy. I fear that since I cannot do something significant to impact the problem, I will give into its darkness and that I will eventually feel nothing, numb.

I have apathyphobia.

What words disgust you, haunt you?

Do one thing today, just one, write an email, phone a congressman, insert yourself into a conversation to share your thoughts, stand up for someone else. Just do something! We cannot be afraid, for eventually, it leads to an apathetic dead heart.

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.