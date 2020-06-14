Rudkin: Write a better future

We do not get to choose what has been done to us, how people look at us because we are black, poor, handicapped or female. But is it completely naive to say that we do get to choose how we respond to such biases... such ugly, life-sucking, prejudices?

Derek Chauvin, no matter his backstory, still had a choice to make. He had 8 minutes and 46 seconds to choose another path. Sadly, it appears that long before he stepped out of his patrol car that day, he had “abandoned” his own heart.

That’s what frightens me.

I have a backstory and so do you. Some of that backstory hurts to this day. Just yesterday, I cried telling a friend about something that happened to me 10 years ago.

Maybe you wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat because of a past experience, a taunting by the “cool” kids, a smaller paycheck than your counterparts because you’re a female, a parent who beat you with hands or words, a teacher who embarrassed you, an arrest that altered you.

We all have a backstory but what will we do with it? It scares me to think I could get so lost in the backstory that I cannot write a new chapter today. I cannot live with an “abandoned heart.”