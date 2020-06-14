Rudkin: Write a better future

This morning my husband, Tom, handed me a latte and quoted the Houston police chief, “I have a feeling that we may find some kind of conflict that may have led to this individual doing what he did with an abandoned heart and with malice in his heart.”
Tom sent me the news article after I asked him to repeat “...doing what he did with an abandoned heart and with malice in his heart.”
This police chief says that he (if it was his responsibility) would “investigate” very closely the history of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin because they had a “relationship” prior to this horrific murder captured on video for the entire world to see.
Of course. There is a always, always, always a backstory. Every person has a history — a childhood with rejections, parents (or lack of) who imprinted their biases and beliefs on tender hearts, negative or positive school experiences, love given and withheld, betrayal, broken hearts, abuse or maybe, apathy and sometimes abandonment.
Even those persons who have had a generally happy life have chapters in their stories that they wish had not been written. Nonetheless, painful as they are, those dark chapters are part of the story that creates a life lived here, now, in a broken world.
We all have a history, a backstory, and we all have to choose what to do with our backstory. Will it lead us to a new place of empathy and proactive dream building? Or will it destroy our future by shading every new opportunity with a simmering hatred and cocked weapon of redress?
We do not get to choose what has been done to us, how people look at us because we are black, poor, handicapped or female. But is it completely naive to say that we do get to choose how we respond to such biases... such ugly, life-sucking, prejudices?
Derek Chauvin, no matter his backstory, still had a choice to make. He had 8 minutes and 46 seconds to choose another path. Sadly, it appears that long before he stepped out of his patrol car that day, he had “abandoned” his own heart.
That’s what frightens me.
I have a backstory and so do you. Some of that backstory hurts to this day. Just yesterday, I cried telling a friend about something that happened to me 10 years ago.
Maybe you wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat because of a past experience, a taunting by the “cool” kids, a smaller paycheck than your counterparts because you’re a female, a parent who beat you with hands or words, a teacher who embarrassed you, an arrest that altered you.
We all have a backstory but what will we do with it? It scares me to think I could get so lost in the backstory that I cannot write a new chapter today. I cannot live with an “abandoned heart.”
So I pray today something akin to what the poet king David prayed: Investigate my life, O God, find out everything about me. Cross-examine me and test me; help me know myself. Reveal to me the wrongs I have done or thought — then guide me on the road of the good life, the righteous life, the life that walks in tandem with you, forever.
Chauvin (and Floyd) have a backstory. We each have a backstory. But we also have been given the next minute, or five or eight, to write a better future.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!